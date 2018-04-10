12 Unforgettable Times Shawn Mendes & Charlie Puth Proved They're The World's Ultimate Bromance

When Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth get together, there's no stopping the power of the bromance!

As two of the music industry's most talented male stars, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth have gained millions of fans across the globe, but it seems as though the two lads are each others biggest fans!

Having known one another for years, they've expressed their brotherly love for one another plenty of times over social media, so here are the most memorable moments to remind you why Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth are ultimate bromance goals...

The Time Shawn Was 'Super Excited" Because Charlie Was Coming On Tour With Him

A post shared by Snapchat & Instagram stories (@mendessnapchats) onFeb 23, 2017 at 10:31am PST

The Time Charlie Left Shawn A Little Smile On Instagram

The Time Shawn Roasted Charlie For Thinking He Was A 'Snapchatter'

A post shared by Snapchat & Ig Story Update (@charlieputhsnapchat) onJan 11, 2016 at 3:35am PST

The Time Charlie & Shawn Worked Out Together

Shawn with Charlie Puth today at the gym pic.twitter.com/GSxnnVydol — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) 18 December 2015

The Time Shawn & Charlie Brough Camila Cabello Into The Mix

The Time Shawn Was Blown Away By Charlie

. @charlieputh blown away with you man. You rock. So pumped to tour with u — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) 2 December 2015

The Time Shawn & Charlie Took Fan Pics Together

"Let's make it cute" pic.twitter.com/lvOtVBA6nt — Lexi Weber (@lweb7) 16 December 2015

The Time Charlie & Shawn Drank Shakes Together

A post shared by Snapchat & Ig Story Update (@charlieputhsnapchat) onJan 11, 2016 at 2:36am PST

The Time Charlie Sent Shawn THAT Picture

The Time Charlie Tagged Shawn In That OTHER Picture

@shawnmendes A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) onMar 17, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

The Time Shawn & Charlie Did The Most Bromancey Hi-Five Ever

Mid hi five A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) onJul 11, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

The Time Charlie & Shawn Mucked About On The Beach

