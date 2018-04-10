12 Unforgettable Times Shawn Mendes & Charlie Puth Proved They're The World's Ultimate Bromance
10 April 2018, 15:01
When Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth get together, there's no stopping the power of the bromance!
As two of the music industry's most talented male stars, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth have gained millions of fans across the globe, but it seems as though the two lads are each others biggest fans!
Having known one another for years, they've expressed their brotherly love for one another plenty of times over social media, so here are the most memorable moments to remind you why Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth are ultimate bromance goals...
The Time Shawn Was 'Super Excited" Because Charlie Was Coming On Tour With Him
The Time Charlie Left Shawn A Little Smile On Instagram
What is this between @ShawnMendes and @charlieputh pic.twitter.com/OrBWLFuYni— becca (@badrepbecca) 21 February 2017
The Time Shawn Roasted Charlie For Thinking He Was A 'Snapchatter'
The Time Charlie & Shawn Worked Out Together
Shawn with Charlie Puth today at the gym pic.twitter.com/GSxnnVydol— Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) 18 December 2015
The Time Shawn & Charlie Brough Camila Cabello Into The Mix
The Time Shawn Was Blown Away By Charlie
. @charlieputh blown away with you man. You rock. So pumped to tour with u— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) 2 December 2015
The Time Shawn & Charlie Took Fan Pics Together
"Let's make it cute" pic.twitter.com/lvOtVBA6nt— Lexi Weber (@lweb7) 16 December 2015
The Time Charlie & Shawn Drank Shakes Together
The Time Charlie Sent Shawn THAT Picture
@charlieputh sends this picture at @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/M2njaiRTSq— charles puth (@puthinatcr) 21 April 2017
The Time Charlie Tagged Shawn In That OTHER Picture
The Time Shawn & Charlie Did The Most Bromancey Hi-Five Ever
The Time Charlie & Shawn Mucked About On The Beach
