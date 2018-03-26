8 Moments In Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship That True Fans Will Never Forget

26 March 2018, 13:51

Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes Instagram

They're two of the biggest stars on the planet AND somehow have stayed BFFs through it all!

Are they dating? Are they just friends? Will they end up together eventually (here's hoping right?)? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello already have history and long may it continue!

> People Are Convinced This 'Riverdale' Actress' Twitter Is Just Shipping Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello...

There have been so many unforgettable moments between the pair but we've picked out just a few highlights the true fans will always remember.

When did Shawn Mendes meet Camila Cabello?

shawn mendes camila cabello

PIC: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Shawn and Camila first met at Austin Mahone's 2014 'Live On Tour' concerts where the pair were both support acts for the American singer. Camila obviously performed with Fifth Harmony whilst Shawn (who was known more for his Vines back then) performed alone.

Shawn and Camila's cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Kiss Me' goes down as one of the best covers in history!

Shawn & Camila's cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Kiss Me' posted on Instagram in March 2017 has notched up an incredible 3.5 MILLION views in under one year - which for a 30 second, black and white clip, isn't too shabby!

Their infamous 'To Bae or Not To Bae' facetime.

Whilst Shawn popped in for a little visit with Roman, he couldn't help but facetime the one and only Camila and of course the call became an instant classic.

Shawn and Camila's first official collaboration 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' is released.

In 2015, the duo released their single 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. They went on to perform the single on countless U.S TV Shows, including 'Live With Kelly And Michael', 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' and 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

> WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Us With Three HUGE Collabs On His Upcoming Album

The pair attempting to squash any remaining dating rumours whilst chatting to James Corden...

In the most adorable of ways Shawn joked, "Every time I try to make a move she just swears me off," adding "It's never gonna happen." To which Camila countered by saying, "He friend-zones me! He calls me 'kid!'"

... we all definitely believe they're still going to get together one day right?

Their endless support for one another and their careers.

Yup, they truly are BFFs and we can't get enough of it!

Camila shouting at Shawn after Fifth Harmony's Ice Bucket Challenge...

Back in 2014, Fifth Harmony took part in the 'Ice Bucket Challenge', a vehicle to promote awareness of the disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. And who was poured the ice cold water over them? Shawn!

So... Shawn Mendes teased three collaborations on his new album & we NEED to know who!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Beyonce Bit On The Face Instagram

Someone Actually Bit Beyoncé On The Face At A Party

Beyoncé

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  3. 3
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  6. 6
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  8. 8
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  9. 9
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  10. 10
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  12. 12
    Done For Me (feat. Kehlani)
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  13. 13
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  14. 14
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  18. 18
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  19. 19
    Yes artwork
    Yes
    Louisa Johnson feat. 2 Chainz
    itunes
  20. 20
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd feat. Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  21. 21
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Mabel feat. Not3s
    itunes
  22. 22
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  23. 23
    Breathe artwork
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  24. 24
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  25. 25
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  26. 26
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  27. 27
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  28. 28
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  29. 29
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  31. 31
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  32. 32
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  33. 33
    No Excuses artwork
    No Excuses
    Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  34. 34
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  35. 35
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  36. 36
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
  37. 37
    Lost in Japan
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  38. 38
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  39. 39
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  40. 40
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site