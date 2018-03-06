After Admitting His Crush On Shawn Mendes, This Olympian’s Dreams Finally Came True

6 March 2018, 15:30

Prepare to get super damn jealous in 3...2...1...

When you've got a crush on a celebrity, meeting them is pretty much the ultimate goal. Trying to be seen on Twitter amongst the other millions of people who are probabaly crushing on them hard too is kinda tough though - so imagine if you had Ellen on your side!

That's exactly what happened to US Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon, because when he appeared on The Ellen Show recently, he revealed all about his crush on Shawn Mendes before his dreams came true.

> Shawn Mendes: Everything You Need To Know About His Forthcoming Third Album

As the video above shows, Adam used to have a crush on One Direction lad Harry Styles before he realised he was "sleeping on Shawn Mendes". Obviously Adam was referring to the fact he hadn't noticed Shawn's beauty until late in the day, but the glow up is real people!


(GIF: Giphy)

Of course, there are plenty of us who have a bit of a thing for the 'Mercy' singer but like we said, when you've got Ellen on your side, miracles can happen.

So when Adam attended the Oscars recently and ended up face to face with his crush, we were not surprised. We don't know whether Ellen directly had anything to do with the meet, but we bet she was pretty happy when she saw Adam's tweet below.

The Olympic bronze medalist shared a selfie with Shawn from the Oscars with the caption 'Bruh', before later tweeting, 'I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is .'

Whilst we know these two aren't about to become everyone's new favourite couple, we still love to see people's dreams come true.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of the time Shawn was forced to deny rumours that he was gay...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kardashian Family Red Carpet Baby Edit

WATCH: Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Actually Appeared On KUWTK & They Absolutely Grilled Her!
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  4. 4
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  5. 5
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  8. 8
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  9. 9
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  11. 11
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  12. 12
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    Weeknd, The And Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  13. 13
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  14. 14
    Finesse (Remix) artwork
    Finesse (Remix)
    Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
    itunes
  15. 15
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  17. 17
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  18. 18
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  19. 19
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  20. 20
    Want You Back
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  21. 21
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  22. 22
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  23. 23
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  24. 24
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  25. 25
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  26. 26
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  27. 27
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  28. 28
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  29. 29
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  30. 30
    Him & I artwork
    Him & I
    Halsey, G-Eazy
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hangman
    Dave
    itunes
  32. 32
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  33. 33
    My Lover artwork
    My Lover
    Not3s feat. Mabel
    itunes
  34. 34
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  35. 35
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  36. 36
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  37. 37
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  38. 38
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
  39. 39
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  40. 40
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G) artwork
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G)
    Sean Paul & David Guetta
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site