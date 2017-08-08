We've Got Definitive Proof 2017 Is The Year Of Shawn Mendes' Ultimate Glow Up

8 August 2017, 10:20

Press

2017 has definitely been Mr Mendes' year!

Ever since he burst into the public eye as a Vine star, Shawn's been growing up before our very eyes - but, without doubt, 2017 is the year he really took it up a notch... so here's why this year was Shawn Mendes' ultimate glow up. 

WATCH: When Shawn Mendes Surprised A Fan Backstage At #CapitalSTB, Wembley's Hearts Just Melted!

  

That Armani shoot 

Erm HELLO, Mr Mendes! Shawn surprised the world with his very suave Armani campaign and proved 2017 is the year he really took it up a notch with this seriously grown up high-fashion shoot! 

 

#EAConnected so excited to share this campaign I did with @Armani!

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

 

Moving out to live on his own 

Everyone knows this is a hella big step and Shawn was only 18, but he recently revealed to his fans that he was moving into a new place... we'll keep an eye out for the BBQ invites, yeah? 

 

Performing in front of 80,000 of you at Capital's Summertime Ball 

Shawn made his Summertime Ball debut this year and he definitely had the whole of Wembley Stadium in the palm of his hand as he took to the stage - just beautiful! 

Shawn Mendes - 'Castle On The Hill / Treat You Better' (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)

07:14

Shawn Mendes - 'Stitches' (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)

03:39

 

Giving fans free rein to design his next tatt

This is definitely a bold - if somewhat dangerous - decision... Shawn offered up the chance for his fans to design his next tattoo, although he slightly altered the final design, it's still a badass move to give your fans free reign for what you'll have inked on your flesh forever! 

 

3 Billboard Award nominations 

This year, Shawn racked up three huge nominations in the prestigious awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Social Artist - although he didn't walk away with a gong on the night, he was up against some serious competition in the form of Drake, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and just being a nominee is impressive enough! 

"It's About This Girl..." - Shawn Mendes Opens Up About New Single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

 

Performing around the globe on his Illuminate World Tour 

It's no mean feat taking on a solo world tour, but Shawn Mendes sold out huge venues including London's O2 Arena and his show received rave reviews. Not bad for an 18-year-old and his guitar! 

 

He even released his own fragrance - that's when you know you've made it! 

Shawn dropped 'Shawn Signature' on us, and of course it smells flipping amazing. You know you're a big deal when you have your very own scent, right? 

 

Shot this cool ad with Danny Clinch. ‪#ShawnSignature fragrance is available now at shawnsignature.com‬

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

 

We're already excited to see what 2018 has in store for Shawn - all this and it's only the beginning for this absolute star! 

Shawn Mendes Let's Ro Trim His Hair AND Go Through His Phone's Camera Roll!

02:31

Shawn Mendes Lyrics Quiz

QUIZ: We Promise You'll Struggle To Match The Obscure Shawn Mendes Lyric To The Song...

Perrie Edwards cheers on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

