Who Is The Girl In Shawn Mendes' 'Nervous' Music Video?

12 June 2018, 15:59

Everyone wants to know who has their hands all over Shawn Mendes' body!

Shawn Mendes' 'Nervous' music video has left us all just a tad bit jealous of model Lilliya Scarlett as she was revealed to be the chosen lady to get her mitts on Shawn in the vid.

nervous music video girl lilliya scarlett

PIC: Instagram

> Shawn Mendes Brought All His Hits And Even A Frank Ocean Mash Up To Close The #CapitalSTB

Just days after playing Capital Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018, Shawn released the music video and the main question on everyone's lips were: 'who is the girl in the video?!'.

Shawn shared this pic on his Insta, confirming her identity...

 

@elirusselllinnetz , @lilliyascarlett

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) onJun 11, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

The model/artist is actually dating the video's director Eli Russell Linnetz and is a little obsessed with drawing and painting countless art pieces focused on teeth (surely she had a field day on set with Shawn's gnashers).

 

 

A post shared by Eli Russell Linnetz (@elirusselllinnetz) onApr 9, 2018 at 9:36am PDT

Born in New York, but brought up Montana, the model has always been creative, whether it was cooking meals with her family or honing in on her painting skills. When we said she liked teeth, we weren't joking. Check out her art piece below:

 

A post shared by LILLIYA (@lilliyascarlett) onJan 4, 2018 at 8:51am PST

CREEPY!

Lilliya is signed to top UK modelling agency Premier Model Management and has already starred in a Versace campaign!

