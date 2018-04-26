Shawn Mendes' Epic Nine Hour Live Stream Ended In The Most Beautiful Way

If you actually sat through the entire thing, we salute you!

With a brand new album set for release on 25th May 2018, we get hyped any time Shawn Mendes does anything atm. So, imagine our excitement when the 'Mercy' singer popped up on Twitter with a message that said 'Watch live now x'.

The tweet was accompanied by a link that took his followers to a live stream video and at first people had no idea what was going on!

Fans were speculating about what exactly was happening and the overall feeling was of confusion...

Shawn’s live stream summarized:

-Anxiety producing

-Mysterious

-Accelerating

-Long

-Head pounding

-Heart racing

-SOON @ShawnMendes — ~Ayden~ (@rosesforayden) April 26, 2018

do you think shawn wants us to watch this live stream pic.twitter.com/Dw8eXmszg8 — sarah (@showyousarah) April 25, 2018

Shawn Mendes is the only man that I will watch a live stream for hours and not complain about it. #ShawnMendesTheAlbum — Jessica Ladbrook. (@jayy_babyxo97) April 25, 2018

A dog turning up in the stream certainly livened things up for some people...

Management: are you sure they are gonna watch hours of the live stream

Shawn: put a dog in it just in case #ShawnMendesTheAlbum — Abs (@pinkcheekshawn) April 25, 2018

Thankfully though, the end product was well worth the wait and we got the first glimpse of Shawn's brand new album cover, recreated with flowers and art materials. It does look pretty damn cool, so we won't ask for our nine hours back anytime soon Shawn, don't worry!

