Shawn Mendes Was Hilariously Extra In This 'Cover Off' On The Late Late Show With James Corden

Shawn Mendes has been up to some hilarious stuff whilst appearing for the week on The Late Late Show with James Corden and their latest sketch, a 'cover off' didn't disappoint!

Shawn Mendes was put through his paces when doing a hilarious sketch with James Corden as part of his week residency on 'The Late Late Show' which ended up with him hanging from the ceiling as an angel whilst playing 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' and TBH, it was only a matter of time before he lived his true life.

The pair started as a couple of street buskers fighting over space in the subway and things escalated. Quickly. We were also introduced to DJ Stitches- Shawn's DJ alter ego for the first time, and now we can't decide which version of him we prefer.

This GIF of @ShawnMendes can actually save lives. #LateLateShawn pic.twitter.com/kvH4zXya88 — The Late Late Show with Shawn Mendes (@latelateshow) June 7, 2018

Honestly, what a hero.

