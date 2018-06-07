Shawn Mendes Was Hilariously Extra In This 'Cover Off' On The Late Late Show With James Corden

7 June 2018, 12:18

Shawn Mendes has been up to some hilarious stuff whilst appearing for the week on The Late Late Show with James Corden and their latest sketch, a 'cover off' didn't disappoint!

Shawn Mendes was put through his paces when doing a hilarious sketch with James Corden as part of his week residency on 'The Late Late Show' which ended up with him hanging from the ceiling as an angel whilst playing 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' and TBH, it was only a matter of time before he lived his true life.

Shawn Mendes Goes Full Harry Potter Nerd In Carpool Karaoke

The pair started as a couple of street buskers fighting over space in the subway and things escalated. Quickly. We were also introduced to DJ Stitches- Shawn's DJ alter ego for the first time, and now we can't decide which version of him we prefer.

Honestly, what a hero.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes Voice Break Asset

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Cringes As He Watches His Voice Break On Stage!
Shawn Mendes Carpool Karaoke

Shawn Mendes Goes Full Harry Potter Nerd In Carpool Karaoke

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes’ New Album Is FULL Of Raunchy Lyrics You Never Noticed

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes Just Proved He's The Number One Justin Bieber Fanboy

Shawn Mendes Ed Sheeran Asset

Shawn Mendes Tweeted About His Idol Ed Sheeran In 2013 And Now Has A Song Written By Him

More News

See more More News

Carmie Sellitto

Love Island 2018 Star Hayley Hughes' YouTuber Ex Reveals 'The Truth' About Their Secret Relationship
Adam Collard Geordie Shore Love Island

Love Island’s Adam Collard’s Secret Past As An Extra On Geordie Shore Mocked By The Cast

Beyonce Jay Z Pose With Different Twins

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Posed With Lookalike Twins During The First Night Of Their 'On The Run II' Tour
Taylor Swift Babe Music Video

Taylor Swift Stars As A Fiery Mistress In 'Babe' Music Video

Harry Styles 'End Gun Violence'

Harry Styles Presents 'End Gun Violence' Stickers During US Tour