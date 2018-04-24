WATCH: Hayley Baldwin Squirms As Shawn Mendes Is Called Out For Being In The Friend-Zone

What was his "rumoured girlfriend's" reaction all about?!

For quite some time, it's been reported that Shawn Mendes and Hayley Baldwin have been starting up a blossoming romance, after he started sharing photos of the pair of them together.

Now, some viewers of the latest episode of 'Drop The Mic' have claimed that these rumours are a little more fact than fiction.

Shawn Mendes appeared on the TBS show, rapping against Odell Beckham Jr., where Odell said "A girl look you in the eyes and say 'Let's just be friends'".

At this point, the crowd cheered, and Hayley Baldwin - the show's host - had to pick her jaw up from the ground as she hid behind co-host, Method Man.

This has not confirmed/denied a single thing; we're just living for this exceptional reaction, to be fair.

So, seriously, who are those mystery collaborations on Shawn Mendes' upcoming album? We'll be more shocked that Hayley!