Does This Social Media Move Prove Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes WERE Dating After All

29 June 2018, 15:26

Shawn Mendes Hailey Baldwin Met Gala

Interesting…

Hailey Baldwin might be spending her time locking lips with Justin Bieber lately, but jut a few weeks ago, she was rumoured to be dating Shawn Mendes – and her latest social media move might prove the rumours were true after all.

Shawn Mendes Fans Defend His Right To Privacy After 'Tired' Video Emerges

Yep, after posting a bunch of selfies with her pal Shawn… Hailey’s mysteriously deleted them all from her Instagram since she’s been back together with Justin – which has got fans speculating that she and Shawn might have been more than friends after all.

…because you wouldn’t delete pics of you and a mate if you got a new boyfriend, would you?

Fans were quick to spot the photos of Shawn were missing:

It certainly does look like that was indirect proof of them being more than friends after all…

