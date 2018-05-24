Shawn Mendes Invited Fans For A Secret Listening Session Of His New Album

Before his album is released on Friday, Shawn put on a listening party for some of his biggest fans and they had literally the cutest time.

Shawn Mendes sat down with fans to share the journey and stories behind his new album, due for release Friday 25th May.

We truly can't tell what we love most here, the fact Shawn is super nervous to share new music with his fans, the messages he explains alongside each song, or the fact he's sat with a tray of cookies like they're all having one big sleepover.

He welcomes fans into the studio he wrote the album in, admitting it feels surreal, saying: "this is crazy, I can't even bring myself to put the aux cord in my phone".

He recalls meeting with Khalid, who features on his track 'Youth' to create a song to reflect "every time one of these horrific events happen that youth gets pulled from us a little bit more".

The pair debuted the track with survivors from the Parkland shooting at this year's Billboard Awards and we cannot wait to hear the whole thing.

