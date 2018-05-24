Shawn Mendes Invited Fans For A Secret Listening Session Of His New Album

24 May 2018, 12:31

Before his album is released on Friday, Shawn put on a listening party for some of his biggest fans and they had literally the cutest time.

Shawn Mendes sat down with fans to share the journey and stories behind his new album, due for release Friday 25th May.

Shawn Mendes Seriously Regrets His Awkward Encounter With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

We truly can't tell what we love most here, the fact Shawn is super nervous to share new music with his fans, the messages he explains alongside each song, or the fact he's sat with a tray of cookies like they're all having one big sleepover.

He welcomes fans into the studio he wrote the album in, admitting it feels surreal, saying: "this is crazy, I can't even bring myself to put the aux cord in my phone".

He recalls meeting with Khalid, who features on his track 'Youth' to create a song to reflect "every time one of these horrific events happen that youth gets pulled from us a little bit more".

The pair debuted the track with survivors from the Parkland shooting at this year's Billboard Awards and we cannot wait to hear the whole thing.

Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes Billboard Music Awards 2018

It's Time We Talk About Shawn Mendes' Shirt-On-Shirt Look

Shawn Mendes Youth Performance BBMA

Shawn Mendes' Tribute To Gun Violence Survivors At The BBMAs Was Actually Beautiful
Shawn Mendes Royals Asset

Shawn Mendes Seriously Regrets His Awkward Encounter With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Shawn Mendes New Song

Shawn Mendes' Emotional New Song 'Where Were You In The Morning' Has Sent Fans Wild
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Shawn Mendes Has Finally Put All Those Hailey Baldwin Dating Rumours To Bed

More News

See more More News

Jack & Jack Instagram

Who Are Jack & Jack? Everything You Need To Know About American Pop Duo
Pete Davidson

Who Is Ariana Grande’s New Boyfriend, Pete Davidson? What Does He Do And Where Have I Seen Him Before?
Dua Lipa & Wendy Williams

Dua Lipa's Name Has Never Been Prounounced This Badly Before

Jonny Mitchell Love Island Asset

Jonny Mitchell Says He Can Get You Onto Love Island 2018

Niall Horan baby

Niall Horan Praises Two Dads Who Gave Him This Amazing Note While Flying With Their New Baby