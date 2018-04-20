“All Pain Is Temporary” Shawn Mendes Opens Up About His Battle With Anxiety

20 April 2018, 11:00

Shawn Mendes

Shawn revealed how he got through it.

He might be one of the world’s biggest pop stars with legions of fans, but one thing most people haven’t known about Shawn before was that he has faced his own struggles with anxiety.

12 Unforgettable Times Shawn Mendes & Charlie Puth Proved They're The World's Ultimate Bromance

Shawn revealed to the tabloids that he sought therapy to help him combat his anxiety after shooting to fame and still only being the tender age of 19. He explained, “I spoke to a therapist a couple of times.

“Therapy is what works for you . . . climbing a mountain. Therapy is listening to music and running on the treadmill, therapy is going to dinner with your friends - it’s something that distracts you,  that helps you heal and so it just depends on what you think therapy is.

“I made a conscious effort to be more connected to the people in my life. I found I was closing myself off from everybody, thinking that would help me battle it, then realising the only way I was going to battle it was completely opening up and letting people in.”

Shawn opened up about his struggles with his mental health on his hit song ‘In My Blood’ where he sings, “Help me, it’s like the walls are caving in, sometimes I feel like giving up, no medicine is strong enough, someone help me.”

Shawn revealed that he hopes speaking out about his anxiety battles will help others, explaining, “What I have to do now is  be very honest with myself and  honest about what I’m talking about.

“Make something as serious as anxiety tangible where everybody can listen to it and either connect with it or understand it.

“All pain is temporary, and  the thing is with anxiety, and why it’s such a hard thing for people who don’t have it to understand, is that it is very random and it hits you at moments you don’t expect it.

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) onApr 13, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

“Sometimes it lasts two hours, sometimes it lasts a day and sometimes it lasts five minutes. The point of the song is that no matter how long that lasts, you can come out the other end stronger and you come out of the other end always.

“People forget how important it is to talk to your family and to talk to your friends about what’s going on in your life, because the more you tell people how you feel, the more you understand how you feel and you have more control of your emotions.”

Shawn also credited his family and friends for helping keep his feet on the ground, “If I let myself worry about all of the small things that came with that then I would go crazy, but I spend my time thinking about the really big problems and the really big issues with me.

“And then on the other hand, I have an incredible team around me. My people that I tour with and my friends and family, I’m so close with that and it would feel if you were in a room with me and my family and friends you would feel that nobody would know I was famous and it wouldn’t matter.”

Talking about mental health is so important – and fans knowing that even their idols face the same struggles will no doubt help open the conversation up even further. 

> Download Our Fancy New App For Loads More Shawn Mendes News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Khloe Kardashian Message Unconditional Love Asset

Is Khloe Kardashian Shading Tristan Thompson In First 'Unconditional Love' Post?

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Nice For What artwork
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dreams artwork
    Dreams
    Ruti
    itunes
  4. 4
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  6. 6
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  7. 7
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  8. 8
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  9. 9
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  10. 10
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  11. 11
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  13. 13
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  14. 14
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  15. 15
    Make Your Own Kind of Music artwork
    Make Your Own Kind of Music
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Call Out My Name artwork
    Call Out My Name
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  17. 17
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello x Anne-Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd feat. Maren Morris & Grey
    itunes
  19. 19
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  20. 20
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    Done For Me artwork
    Done For Me
    Charlie Puth feat. Kehlani
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  23. 23
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  24. 24
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  25. 25
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  26. 26
    Let Me artwork
    Let Me
    ZAYN
  27. 27
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  28. 28
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  29. 29
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  30. 30
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  31. 31
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  32. 32
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  33. 33
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  34. 34
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  35. 35
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  37. 37
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  38. 38
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd feat. Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  39. 39
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  40. 40
    Yes artwork
    Yes
    Louisa Johnson feat. 2 Chainz
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site