Kygo & Selena Gomez - 'It Ain't Me'

Kygo, Selena Gomez - 'It Ain't Me' Official Music Video 04:01

We just weren't ready for Kygo & Selena Gomez's heart-wrenching music video for 'It Ain't Me'.

Why have you done this to us Selena?! Why?! We're not going to tell you you shouldn't watch the brand new video for 'It Ain't Me', we just feel like we should warn you that you'll 100% be crying by the end of it.

The superstar duo released the music video for their top 10 smash a whole TWO months after they made the song available to download but trust us when we say it was worth the wait!

PIC: Selena Gomez/YouTube

Kygo and Selena partied it up when they released their single at the tail-end of February, with Miss Gomez even posting a video of the pair IN DA CLUB!