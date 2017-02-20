Vin Diesel Added His Vocals To Selena Gomez's New Track & We Don't Know What To Think

20 February 2017, 11:32

Selena Gomez & Vin Diesel

Check out the video and see what you make of this 'masterpiece'...

Whilst we know Vin Diesel for his muscular physique and his starring role in the Fast and Furious franchise, amongst other films, it turns out he's also a keen singer.

Not one to shy away from performing, Vin has previously showcased his vocal talents online, performing Rihanna's 'Stay' as well as Maroon 5's 'My Heart Is Open', but this time he's performed a duet.

WATCH: James Corden Is So Ready To Release His Carpool Karaoke With Vin Diesel, After His Audition Tape!

Well when we say a duet, he's actually just added his vocals over the top of Selena Gomez's on 'It Ain't Me', her latest collaboration with Kygo. But Vin hasn't just sung a karaoke version, oh no - he's actually attempted to nail some serious harmonies!

WATCH: Vin Diesel Sings Along To Selena Gomez Track

03:38

He posted the video to his Facebook page recently which contained the audio of the track accompanied by slideshow of pictures that show him in the studio with Kygo and recording some vocals.

He even shared a pic on Instagram of himself with Kygo alongside the tongue-in-cheek caption, 'WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page. I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think. Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth...'.

 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) onFeb 17, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

But we just don't know how we feel about it. We absolutely love the passion and Vin obviously has a love for singing, but we're not convinced he's going to be a chart topper any time soon.

Although there are plenty of fans who absolutely loved Vin's new vocal refix of 'It Ain't Me'...

So what do you think? Are you loving Vin's work or do you think he should stick to being an awesome actor?

Selena Gomez Justin Bieber new song

Selena Gomez Leaked A New Song & People Are Convinced It's About Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin Shades Selena Gomez

"Literally Nobody" - Fans Lose It, As It Looks Like Hailey Baldwin Is Brutally Shading Selena Gomez
Jax Jones Selena Gomez Single

WATCH: Jax Jones Finally Confirms That Selena Gomez Did Record Vocals For An Unreleased Single

The Weeknd Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Made It Instagram Official With The Weeknd... And Then Deleted It
Selena Gomez new show 13 reasons why

Selena Gomez Has Revealed The Real Reason Behind Her New Netflix Series & It's Heart-Warming
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Has Suffered A Seriously WEIRD Photoshop Fail In Her Latest Selfie

