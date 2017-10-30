The Weeknd's Unfollowed Selena Gomez's Entire Family After She Was Spotted Out With Ex Justin Bieber

The whole thing has sparked plenty of split rumours...

Having been dating for a while now, it appeared that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were pretty tight. They shared a number of pics with each other on Instagram and seemed to be close with each others families.

But after pictures emerged of Selena meeting up for a drink with ex Justin Bieber whilst The Weeknd is away on tour, the 'I Feel It Coming' star has decided to unfollow her entire family on Instagram.

The pair still follow each other, but The Weeknd has unfollowed Selena's mum, her assistant, the parents of her Godson and even Francia Raisa - Selena's BFF who donated a kidney to her pal recently.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) onSep 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

After Selena's kidney transplant, it appeared that The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, was being hugely supportive and the couple appeared to be inseperable, so obviously this whole thing is confusing us all.

Fans jumped straight onto Twitter to share their thoughts about it all...

Abel (The Weeknd) has unfollowed Theresa, Mandy (Selena’s Mum) , Courtney and Raquelle. He has also unliked photos from selena’s account. — Selena Gomez STAN (@blessedlena) October 29, 2017

the weeknd just unfollowed selena's entire family and deleted all their pictures on his instagram pic.twitter.com/agXHwOnrlw — mark (@calvinsharris) October 29, 2017

So the Weeknd unfollowed Selena and unliked her pictures. And now she's hanging out with Justin on Sundays? pic.twitter.com/VcK7iMHIaV — Ally Milnes (@allymarieisme) October 30, 2017

People say that’s how the break up of the weeknd and bella started after he unfollowed her friends/family on IG as well — (@highonyonce) October 29, 2017

Justin & Selena were also spotted sitting next to each other at church...

Selena Gomez seen with Justin Bieber at Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California today! pic.twitter.com/Z6S37jgrHP — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) October 29, 2017

But the fact that Selena and The Weeknd still follow each other is what is confusing us the most.

If he's annoyed then why would he unfollow her whole family but not Selena herself and if they've split, why would they not unfollow each other?

If they are still together, then why has he unfollowed everyone she cares about? WE'RE SO CONFUSED.

