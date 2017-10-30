The Weeknd's Unfollowed Selena Gomez's Entire Family After She Was Spotted Out With Ex Justin Bieber

30 October 2017, 17:51

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

The whole thing has sparked plenty of split rumours...

Having been dating for a while now, it appeared that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were pretty tight. They shared a number of pics with each other on Instagram and seemed to be close with each others families.

But after pictures emerged of Selena meeting up for a drink with ex Justin Bieber whilst The Weeknd is away on tour, the 'I Feel It Coming' star has decided to unfollow her entire family on Instagram.

The pair still follow each other, but The Weeknd has unfollowed Selena's mum, her assistant, the parents of her Godson and even Francia Raisa - Selena's BFF who donated a kidney to her pal recently.

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) onSep 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

After Selena's kidney transplant, it appeared that The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, was being hugely supportive and the couple appeared to be inseperable, so obviously this whole thing is confusing us all.

Fans jumped straight onto Twitter to share their thoughts about it all...

Justin & Selena were also spotted sitting next to each other at church...

But the fact that Selena and The Weeknd still follow each other is what is confusing us the most.

If he's annoyed then why would he unfollow her whole family but not Selena herself and if they've split, why would they not unfollow each other?

If they are still together, then why has he unfollowed everyone she cares about? WE'RE SO CONFUSED.

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of Selena's emotional kidney transplant story...

