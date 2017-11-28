Selena Gomez Is The New 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' If The Internet Is Correct & Fans Are Freaking Out

28 November 2017, 16:22

Selena Gomez

This could be huge!

In case you didn't know, the team behind 'Riverdale' are bringing back 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch'.

Yep, the young witch formerly played by actress Melissa Joan Hart is returning, but with a new title of 'The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'. It's set to be a darker take on the original and all the talk has been about who will play Sabrina.

So when rumours surfaced recently that Selena was about to take on the role, we naturally freaked out.


(GIF: Giphy)

Let's think about all the evidence shall we? Well Selena recently dyed her hair blonde completely out of the blue - Sabrina famously had blonde hair in the original, so could that actually be why?

To be honest, that's pretty much the only evidence there is other than this tweet which sparked all the recent rumours off...

The original post reads, 'Selena Gomez is rumored to play the role of Sabrina the Teenage Witch in the upcoming CW Network television show, 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' – a companion series to 'Riverdale'.'

So if this is to be believed, we can expect to see Sel back on our screens in the very near future and in a role like we've never seen before.

Fans were quick to hype up the tweet and claimed it was the return of Selena's 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' character Alex Russo...

Whilst you're here, check out Selena's music video for 'Wolves' alongside Marshmello...

