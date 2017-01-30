WATCH: Jax Jones Finally Confirms That Selena Gomez Did Record Vocals For An Unreleased Single

30 January 2017, 16:15

Jax Jones Selena Gomez Single

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the vocals on a snippet that appeared on the DJ's Snapchat story & now all has been revealed.

Jax Jones' new single 'You Don't Know Me' feating Raye has made a huge splash in the world of music. Each week it has been slowly moving up the Vodafone Big Top 40 where it now sits at No.3.

Selena Gomez Has Suffered A Seriously WEIRD Photoshop Fail In Her Latest Selfie

However, when the producer joined Marvin & Kat in the studio, the duo just couldn't help asking him about a certain Selena Gomez rumour.

Jax Jones Opens Up About Selena Gomez Collaboration

Jax finally reveals if those vocals are really from Selena Gomez.

00:46

With a cheeky smile on his face, Jones revealed, "It is Selena Gomez. It's a great record. One day I hope to release it".

#Selenators around the world were endlessly seeking answers surrounding the Snapchat story which was posted on Jax Jones' account.

Justin Bieber Doesn’t Believe Selena Gomez’s Relationship With The Weeknd Is Genuine

Jax didn't exactly help dampen any of the rumours after he replied to a Selena fan account with the 'eyes' emoji.

jax jones 2017

PIC: Jax Jones/Twitter

2017 has started with a bang for the London artist and if this Selena collaboration is finally released then we can only predict an even brighter future for him!

You may also like...

Did Selena Just Confuse Yorkshire Pudding with Tampon!?!?

Selena Gomez and Roman Kemp play the Whisper Challenge.

02:04

Trending On Capital FM

Celebrity Big Brother 2017

SPOILER: We Know Which CBB Housemate Gets Kicked Out In Tonight's Shock Eviction

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Selena Gomez Music

See more Selena Gomez Music

Selena Gomez News

See more Selena Gomez News

The Weeknd Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Made It Instagram Official With The Weeknd... And Then Deleted It
Selena Gomez new show 13 reasons why

Selena Gomez Has Revealed The Real Reason Behind Her New Netflix Series & It's Heart-Warming
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Has Suffered A Seriously WEIRD Photoshop Fail In Her Latest Selfie

Selena Gomez Videos

See more Selena Gomez Videos

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Break-Up Asset

The Weeknd Will "Shut Down The Relationship" With Selena Gomez, If You Start Saying This One Thing...

The Weeknd

Justin Bieber Selena Gomez The Weeknd

Justin Bieber Doesn’t Believe Selena Gomez’s Relationship With The Weeknd Is Genuine

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Being Slut-Shamed On Twitter & It Needs To Stop

Selena Gomez Pictures

See more Selena Gomez Pictures

Selena Gomez

#HappyBirthdaySelena! Celebrate The 'Same Old Love' Star's 24th Birthday With Her Sexiest Snaps!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

The #JELENA Timeline - Relive Justin & Selena's Romance

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Zedd

Selena Gomez And Zedd: Their Relationship Timeline So Far...