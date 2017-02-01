"Literally Nobody" - Fans Lose It, As It Looks Like Hailey Baldwin Is Brutally Shading Selena Gomez

1 February 2017, 13:56

Hailey Baldwin Shades Selena Gomez

If you ever wanna stay out of the sun, come here, 'cause there's some serious shade.

In case you've been living under a rock, you're aware of the world's most beautifully talented, and talentedly beautiful, power-couple, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

It turns out that others - like Hailey Baldwin - are also pretty aware. Just look at her Twitter.

WATCH: Jax Jones Finally Confirms That Selena Gomez Did Record Vocals For An Unreleased Single

The 20-year old American model uploaded a video of her bestie, Bella Hadid, on Twitter. There's nothing unusual with that - we all do it. But then what comes next is the real kicker.

Hailey captioned the video saying "Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid .... literally nobody".

Well, fans now reckon that this was a direct diss on Selena Gomez, who - as we mentioned - is in a relationship with The Weeknd, who just happens to be Bella Hadid's ex. AWKWARD, MUCH?!

Maybe it's award-winning shade, or maybe it's just a mate giving a cute shout-out to another mate. We kinda hope it's the latter.

Selena Gomez 2016 American Music AwardsPic: Getty

