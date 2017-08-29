Someone Has Hacked Selena Gomez's Instagram And Leaked Her Ex, Justin Bieber's Nude Photos

Selena has since regained control of her account.

Selena's 125 million Instagram followers were shocked to see that, recently, her account was deactivated, following a recent hack that happened on her profile.

The hack saw several changes to her profile, including a new description, which tagged several users, as well as uploads of a nude Justin Bieber.

The pictures in question were from the 'Sorry' singer's 2015 trip to Bora Bora, which - when they first surfaced - he said made him feel "super violated".

Speaking to Access Hollywood, JB said "Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked,

"Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… Especially that far away" continued the 23-year-old.

Following the Instagram hack, Selena's profile was deactivated, and it has since been restored, with the original description and the photos of Justin Bieber have been removed.

