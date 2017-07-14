Fans Are Slamming Selena Gomez's Make Up Artist Claiming That He Photoshopped Her & They're Not Happy About It

WOAH.

When Selena Gomez returned with new music, we were all kinds of excited.

Her new song “Fetish” came with a Spotify video which featured a close-up of her lips singing the lyrics and the teasers that she’s been releasing on Instagram suggest that a full-length video is definitely on its way.

However, it’s not the music and the video that’s got people talking, but her make-up… or lack thereof.

Selena’s go-to make up artist Hung Vanngo posted a photo including a detail that you may not have noticed before.

Selena. Has. Freckles.

#FETISH July 13th

We think.

We’re used to seeing Selena super glammed-up but for the artwork, she was pictured with barely any cosmetics on her face. She wears a light coat of beam on her lips, leaving her brows and complexion bare with just a splattering of freckles across her nose and cheekbones.

However, some fans were not happy.

Since when does Selena have freckles?#SelenasNewSingleAtMIDNIGHT https://t.co/phfOPia7BM — Fetish is coming (@shadeofsmg) July 12, 2017

Things escalated quickly and the freckles became the topic of a social media fight. Commenters called them ‘fake’ and accused Hung of Photoshopping the picture.

So yea those freckles were fake on Selena lmao... Hung & people in his comments bickering about it — len (@Mariesrhythem) July 13, 2017

Did y'all just photoshop Selena's face on that cute girl with the freckles face ? https://t.co/XXGC5ZNGSQ — Qliver Oueen (@Sethisclutch) April 28, 2017

Selena's freckles were fake and idk why I'm so disappointed... — (@marquiseselena) July 13, 2017

That said, some Instagrammers were quick to defend their gal.

Hung liked my comments about saying Selena just wanted to try out fake freckles so pic.twitter.com/9DXLk3Vtx8 — (@stunningselmg) July 13, 2017

Hung also liked another comment saying Selena has on drawn on freckles so pic.twitter.com/ixu2AGlgMi — (@stunningselmg) July 13, 2017

Selena decided to try out faux freckles and some disgusting rats really left awful messages on hungs page & he had to block. Tf — (@stunningselmg) July 13, 2017

Not gonna lie, we reckon that Hung’s faux freckles are the most realistic that we’ve probably ever seen which is a massive testament to his talent.

