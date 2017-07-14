Fans Are Slamming Selena Gomez's Make Up Artist Claiming That He Photoshopped Her & They're Not Happy About It

Now Playing
Instruction Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don Download 'Instruction' on iTunes
14 July 2017, 15:59
WOAH.
When Selena Gomez returned with new music, we were all kinds of excited.
Her new song “Fetish” came with a Spotify video which featured a close-up of her lips singing the lyrics and the teasers that she’s been releasing on Instagram suggest that a full-length video is definitely on its way.
> Instagram’s Rich List Has Been Revealed & Selena Gomez Can Buy A House For Every Post
However, it’s not the music and the video that’s got people talking, but her make-up… or lack thereof.
Selena’s go-to make up artist Hung Vanngo posted a photo including a detail that you may not have noticed before.
Selena. Has. Freckles.
We think.
We’re used to seeing Selena super glammed-up but for the artwork, she was pictured with barely any cosmetics on her face. She wears a light coat of beam on her lips, leaving her brows and complexion bare with just a splattering of freckles across her nose and cheekbones.
However, some fans were not happy.
Since when does Selena have freckles?#SelenasNewSingleAtMIDNIGHT https://t.co/phfOPia7BM— Fetish is coming (@shadeofsmg) July 12, 2017
Things escalated quickly and the freckles became the topic of a social media fight. Commenters called them ‘fake’ and accused Hung of Photoshopping the picture.
So yea those freckles were fake on Selena lmao... Hung & people in his comments bickering about it— len (@Mariesrhythem) July 13, 2017
Did y'all just photoshop Selena's face on that cute girl with the freckles face ? https://t.co/XXGC5ZNGSQ— Qliver Oueen (@Sethisclutch) April 28, 2017
Selena's freckles were fake and idk why I'm so disappointed...— (@marquiseselena) July 13, 2017
That said, some Instagrammers were quick to defend their gal.
Hung liked my comments about saying Selena just wanted to try out fake freckles so pic.twitter.com/9DXLk3Vtx8— (@stunningselmg) July 13, 2017
Hung also liked another comment saying Selena has on drawn on freckles so pic.twitter.com/ixu2AGlgMi— (@stunningselmg) July 13, 2017
SELENA WITH FRECKLES pic.twitter.com/xWSyn5PldE— (@latinjams) July 12, 2017
Selena decided to try out faux freckles and some disgusting rats really left awful messages on hungs page & he had to block. Tf— (@stunningselmg) July 13, 2017
Not gonna lie, we reckon that Hung’s faux freckles are the most realistic that we’ve probably ever seen which is a massive testament to his talent.
Remember when THIS happened?
Selena Gomez Eats Cheesecake En Route To The Weeknd's Concert
When you gotta eat, you gotta eat right, Sel?
00:21