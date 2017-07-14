Fans Are Slamming Selena Gomez's Make Up Artist Claiming That He Photoshopped Her & They're Not Happy About It

14 July 2017, 15:59

Selena Gomez freckles

WOAH.

When Selena Gomez returned with new music, we were all kinds of excited. 

Her new song “Fetish” came with a Spotify video which featured a close-up of her lips singing the lyrics and the teasers that she’s been releasing on Instagram suggest that a full-length video is definitely on its way.

> Instagram’s Rich List Has Been Revealed & Selena Gomez Can Buy A House For Every Post

However, it’s not the music and the video that’s got people talking, but her make-up… or lack thereof. 

Selena’s go-to make up artist Hung Vanngo posted a photo including a detail that you may not have noticed before. 

Selena. Has. Freckles.

 

#FETISH July 13th

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) onJul 12, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

We think.

We’re used to seeing Selena super glammed-up but for the artwork, she was pictured with barely any cosmetics on her face. She wears a light coat of beam on her lips, leaving her brows and complexion bare with just a splattering of freckles across her nose and cheekbones. 

However, some fans were not happy. 

Things escalated quickly and the freckles became the topic of a social media fight. Commenters called them ‘fake’ and accused Hung of Photoshopping the picture. 

That said, some Instagrammers were quick to defend their gal.

Not gonna lie, we reckon that Hung’s faux freckles are the most realistic that we’ve probably ever seen which is a massive testament to his talent.

Remember when THIS happened?

Selena Gomez Eats Cheesecake En Route To The Weeknd's Concert

When you gotta eat, you gotta eat right, Sel?

00:21

Trending On Capital FM

Lily and James Potter

What Harry Potter's Young Lily & James Potter Look Like Now Will Make You Feel Hella Old

Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Selena Gomez Music

See more Selena Gomez Music

Selena Gomez News

See more Selena Gomez News

Instagram earners

Instagram’s Rich List Has Been Revealed & Selena Gomez Can Buy A House For Every Post

Selena Gomez Videos

See more Selena Gomez Videos

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Selena Gomez Pictures

See more Selena Gomez Pictures

Selena Gomez

Hello Hot Stuff! 24 Seriously Sexy Photos Of Selena Gomez