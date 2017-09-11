Selena Gomez Had To Apologize To Elle Fanning After Tagging Her In An Instagram Post

She was tagged by Selena...that's a lot of people's No.1 dream!

Just to give you a little background here...Selena Gomez has a ridiculously HUGE Instagram following, 126 MILLION followers to be precise. So when she mentions or tags you, you're going to know about it!

That's exactly what happened when Selena Gomez accidently tagged Maleficent actress Elle Fanning in a post which ended up getting a massive 2 million likes.

Regarding the post, Elle told Vanity Fair, "It was exploding with things. People were saying things and this photo kept popping up".

She added, "I guess that’s what happens when someone has like a billion followers, posts your face, and tags you - she was like, 'I’m sorry I creepily posted the photo.'" However Elle didn't seem to mind revealing she told Selena, ‘No! Keep doing it!’ I’m getting more [followers]!".

It might not be up there in the Selena numbers however the talented actress is now way beyond 1 million followers and we can see why!

Ahem, does anyone actually remember the time Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato starred in 'Barney' together?!