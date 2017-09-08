WATCH: Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Were On ‘Barney’ Together As Kids & We Legit Can’t Deal

Aww we can't get over their little voices!

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are two of the biggest stars in the world rn. FACT. But, back in the day they actually starred in Barney & Friends together and it is ALL kinds of cute.

Ok, there are several things we need to touch on here.

1. How damn cute are both of them?! We could watch Demi failing to blow a trumpet properly all day.

2. THEY KNEW EACH OTHER BACK IN THE DAY?!

3. Barney is still a G.

In a recent interview with IBT, some of the show's creators revealed how close the pair became, "Very early on, you could just tell, they clicked - certain kids got along with other kids and they were just two of those that really clicked. They were pretty inseparable and ate lunch together and all those types of things."

Our hearts just exploded.

Ahem...well, she's deffo not going to be on Barney's show anytime soon with videos like 'Hands To Myself' is she!