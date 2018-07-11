Selena Gomez Doesn’t Think Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Will Actually Get Married
11 July 2018, 16:20
Justin proposed to Hailey after just a month of dating.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been dating on and off since 2009, so it’s no surprise new reports suggest she’s sceptical about his engagement with new beau, Hailey Baldwin, after just a month of dating.
Justin popped the question to Hailey last weekend, and sources claim Selena doesn’t see them getting married anytime soon. According to the tabloids, Selena’s pals claim, “Selena is sceptical to say the least.
“Over the years, Selena and Justin were on and off – but so were Hailey and Justin. It was like Hailey was always waiting in the wings when Selena and Justin split – like an understudy.
“She was his best friend and always there to pick up the pieces after every break up. The thing is, one minute Justin is being a ‘good guy’ and going to church every week, the next he’s off the rails. She has no idea how they’ll make it to a wedding.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
“It’ll be hard for Selena to hear Justin call Hailey the ‘love of his life’ – while he didn’t propose to her, they did plan their future together and marriage was spoken about last time they got back together.
“I’d be surprised if she wasn’t upset, no matter how many pics she posts on yachts.”
