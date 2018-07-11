Selena Gomez Doesn’t Think Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Will Actually Get Married

Justin proposed to Hailey after just a month of dating.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been dating on and off since 2009, so it’s no surprise new reports suggest she’s sceptical about his engagement with new beau, Hailey Baldwin, after just a month of dating.

Justin popped the question to Hailey last weekend, and sources claim Selena doesn’t see them getting married anytime soon. According to the tabloids, Selena’s pals claim, “Selena is sceptical to say the least.

“Over the years, Selena and Justin were on and off – but so were Hailey and Justin. It was like Hailey was always waiting in the wings when Selena and Justin split – like an understudy.

“She was his best friend and always there to pick up the pieces after every break up. The thing is, one minute Justin is being a ‘good guy’ and going to church every week, the next he’s off the rails. She has no idea how they’ll make it to a wedding.

“It’ll be hard for Selena to hear Justin call Hailey the ‘love of his life’ – while he didn’t propose to her, they did plan their future together and marriage was spoken about last time they got back together.

“I’d be surprised if she wasn’t upset, no matter how many pics she posts on yachts.”

