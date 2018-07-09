Selena Gomez Has The Perfect Response To Justin Bieber Getting Engaged To Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber only broke up for the millionth time a few months ago, and she's had the perfect response to her ex getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin...

Selena Gomez was probably just as shook as we were when her ex, Justin Bieber, proposed and got engaged to his girlfriend of a month, Hailey Baldwin, at the weekend, but she wasn't about to let people know that.

Selena's pal posted a photo of the 'Back To You' star looking completely unbothered by the enormous news that Justin got down on one knee at a packed restaurant at a resort in the Bahamas, showing her chilling on a yacht with her friends in New York.

bestfriendddddd A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) onJul 8, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

Fans have flocked into her comments to show their support to her, praising her for putting on a strong front and being a truly 'unbothered queen'.

The engagement has taken so many people by surprise, they're still trying to work out the star studded timeline of events...

So, The Weeknd left Bella Hadid for Selena, then Selena left The Weeknd for Justin Bieber, and now Justin is engaged to Hailey Baldwin, but Shawn Mendes and Hailey were together... did I miss something? — Muminah (@muminah_khan) July 9, 2018

Others are looking back at celebrity history and predicting what the future may hold...

Justin bieber gonna be at a hockey game with Selena later this year eating curly fries — (@cravingjawz) July 8, 2018

All the while Selena stays living her best life... and we are loving her 'new phone who this' vibe, you go gal.

