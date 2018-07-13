Selena Gomez & Caleb Stevens Are "Only Friends" Following Dating Rumours

13 July 2018, 17:15

Selena Gomez & Caleb Stevens

Selena Gomez has been spotted with her best friend's brother and the dating rumours have been flowing!

As soon as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engeged, people's attention turned to his ex Selena Gomez to see what her reaction was to the news.

What many people didn't expect though, is that whilst they were keeping an eye on Sel's response, they wqould find her hanging out with her best friend's younger brother, Caleb Stevens.

Selena and Raquelle Stevens have been friends for years and so for long-time fans of Sel, it wasn't at all weird seeing her hanging out with Caleb, however that didn't stop many people firing up some dating rumours, which were quickly shot down.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source close to Selena revealed, “They’re absolutely only friends. They’re not dating.” and in one swoop shut down an incorrect rumour that was beginning to build on Twitter.

Hopefully we can all concentrate on the happy couple now and maybe let Sel just be Sel?

