Selena Gomez & Caleb Stevens Are "Only Friends" Following Dating Rumours

Selena Gomez has been spotted with her best friend's brother and the dating rumours have been flowing!

As soon as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engeged, people's attention turned to his ex Selena Gomez to see what her reaction was to the news.

What many people didn't expect though, is that whilst they were keeping an eye on Sel's response, they wqould find her hanging out with her best friend's younger brother, Caleb Stevens.

> Selena Gomez Doesn’t Think Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Will Actually Get Married

Selena and Raquelle Stevens have been friends for years and so for long-time fans of Sel, it wasn't at all weird seeing her hanging out with Caleb, however that didn't stop many people firing up some dating rumours, which were quickly shot down.

Did my research and Caleb Stevens is Raquelle’s younger brother. Abel follows him on ig. I’ve seen articles saying they’re just friends but what I don’t get is why him and selena are hanging out alone together without raquelle... — yo ney, sunny innit? (@marklesparkIe) July 12, 2018

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source close to Selena revealed, “They’re absolutely only friends. They’re not dating.” and in one swoop shut down an incorrect rumour that was beginning to build on Twitter.

Caleb is so little for Selena haha. — ups (@teabirdd) July 12, 2018

Caleb again. Is It because he’s raquelles brother that he’s around so much https://t.co/C8aZwDRQ5A — Karla (@ell_sel92) July 13, 2018

Hopefully we can all concentrate on the happy couple now and maybe let Sel just be Sel?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Selena Gomez News!