Sebastian Ingrosso, Tommy Trash & John Martin - 'Reload' (Official Video)

11 July 2013, 11:44

Check out the sci-fi and romantic themed promo to the Swedish House Mafia man's latest track.

Sebastian Ingrosso has released the new music video for his song, 'Reload' alongside Tommy Trash and John Martin.

The song from the Swedish House Mafia star was written and produced with help of the Australian Tommy Trash and features vocals from John Martin - who previously teamed up for 'Don't You Worry Child'.

The video begins with two people on a frozen world who are attacked by a giant monster and then takes the protagonist on a journey through volcanoes, strange cities and glowing cubes - mixing themes of scifi, romance and fantasy.

Check below to see the full video from 'Reload':

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Sebastian Ingrosso - Reload on MUZU.TV.

