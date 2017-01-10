Sean Paul Feat. Dua Lipa - 'No Lie'

Now Playing
10 January 2017
Because when you look as smokin' as these, why wouldn't you wanna be in a room full of mirrors?
This video is sexy. Mainly because it consists of Dua Lipa and Sean Paul. And - breaking news - they're pretty damn sexy. In other related news, water is wet.
From being hypnotised to the fact that there's about 100 Sean Paul's in one hall of mirrors, to the fact that Dua Lipa actually makes the phrase "lit" not that annoying, this is one seriously slick video.
Released earlier last year, 'No Lie' is Sean Paul's latest single and features the 'Hotter Than Hell' singer on the chorus.
And just to prove this is going to be one of the best videos of 2017, it includes a LOT of Sean Paul dancing. Yeah. We can't stop watching either. No lie.
[Intro: Dua Lipa]
Feel your eyes, they all over me
Don't be shy, take control of me
Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight
[Verse 1: Sean Paul]
Baby girl yuh a carry ten ton a fatness, gimme some a dat
Mixed with the badness, look how she act
Shaped like a goddess, but turn up, don’t stop
It's a good piece of mentals under the cap
Hot piece of gear, mami love all your chat
Watching every step of the pep of the what you got
Stayin' in my brain, mama when you're out of touch
And my aim is to give you this love
[Pre-Chorus: Sean Paul]
Hypnotic the way you move
Let me acknowledge the way you do
And I would not lie or play you
Beam me up like Scottie
It's so hypnotic, the way you move
That's why I wanted to get to you
And I would not lie or play you
It's so hypnotic
[Chorus: Dua Lipa + Sean Paul]
No lie-i-ie
Gyal we never miss
Feel your eyes, they're all over me
Don't be shy, take control of me
Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight
Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss
No li-i-i-ie
Hypnotized, pull another one
It's alright, I know what you want
Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight
Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
No li-i-ie
It's always how we do it
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
It's gonna be lit tonight
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
No li-i-ie
It's always how we do it
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
It's gonna be lit tonight
No lie-i-ie
