Sean Paul Feat. Dua Lipa - 'No Lie'

Because when you look as smokin' as these, why wouldn't you wanna be in a room full of mirrors?

This video is sexy. Mainly because it consists of Dua Lipa and Sean Paul. And - breaking news - they're pretty damn sexy. In other related news, water is wet.

From being hypnotised to the fact that there's about 100 Sean Paul's in one hall of mirrors, to the fact that Dua Lipa actually makes the phrase "lit" not that annoying, this is one seriously slick video.

Released earlier last year, 'No Lie' is Sean Paul's latest single and features the 'Hotter Than Hell' singer on the chorus.

And just to prove this is going to be one of the best videos of 2017, it includes a LOT of Sean Paul dancing. Yeah. We can't stop watching either. No lie.

Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa - 'No Lie' Lyrics:

[Intro: Dua Lipa]

Feel your eyes, they all over me

Don't be shy, take control of me

Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight

[Verse 1: Sean Paul]

Baby girl yuh a carry ten ton a fatness, gimme some a dat

Mixed with the badness, look how she act

Shaped like a goddess, but turn up, don’t stop

It's a good piece of mentals under the cap

Hot piece of gear, mami love all your chat

Watching every step of the pep of the what you got

Stayin' in my brain, mama when you're out of touch

And my aim is to give you this love

[Pre-Chorus: Sean Paul]

Hypnotic the way you move

Let me acknowledge the way you do

And I would not lie or play you

Beam me up like Scottie

It's so hypnotic, the way you move

That's why I wanted to get to you

And I would not lie or play you

It's so hypnotic

[Chorus: Dua Lipa + Sean Paul]

No lie-i-ie

Gyal we never miss

Feel your eyes, they're all over me

Don't be shy, take control of me

Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight

Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss

No li-i-i-ie

Hypnotized, pull another one

It's alright, I know what you want

Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight

Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

No li-i-ie

It's always how we do it

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

It's gonna be lit tonight

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

No li-i-ie

It's always how we do it

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

It's gonna be lit tonight

No lie-i-ie

