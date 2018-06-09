The Whole Of Wembley Stadium Was Bouncing For Sean Paul's Unreal Summertime Ball Set!

9 June 2018, 19:52

Sean Paul Summertime Ball 2018 Live

He's one of the Ball's most experienced performers - so it's no wonder the whole of Wembley was dancing with him!

From the moment his hype man rose out of the stage, Sean Paul's set was already set to be one of the biggest vibes of the Ball - and he certainly didn't disappoint!

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream 

Of course he had to have his signature towel with him at all times - and his squad of super hot dancers too! 

Sean's got a HUGE back catalogue of hits, so he brought everything from 'Breathe' to 'Baby Boy' and 'Temperature' to get all 80,000 of you bouncing - it just wouldn't be summer without a bit of Sean Paul! 

He's such an incredible performer, you guys were hanging on every word and note. 

Sean couldn't wait to come back and perform for you all again, telling his fans: 

Sean Paul looked ridiculously cool on the red carpet - we love that chunky chain too! 

Ahead of his performance, Sean Paul joined Roman backstage.. and tried his hand at singing after breathing in helium... don't try this at home, kids!

The whole of Wembley was jumping for Sean Paul and you didn't hold back on telling us how much you loved his set: 

Sean Paul Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • 'No Lie'
  • ‘Get Busy (Shake That Thing'
  • 'Cheap Thrills'
  • 'Got To Luv You'
  • 'Baby Boy'
  • 'Breathe'
  • 'Like Glue'
  • 'Temperature'
  • 'Mad Love'

> Download Our App For Loads More Summertime Ball News!

Sean Paul at Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone

Sean Paul Summertime Ball 2018 Live

The Whole Of Wembley Stadium Was Bouncing For Sean Paul's Unreal Summertime Ball Set!

Sean Paul Roman Kemp Summertime Ball 2018

You Haven't Heard 'Cheap Thrills' Until You've Heard Sean Paul Sing It On Helium At The #CapitalSTB

More from Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

A to Z Capital Summertime Ball Performances

A-Z: Every Single Performance From Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018

Live Gallery Asset STB 2018

Summertime Ball 2018 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Red Carpet STB 2018

The Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks From This Year's Summertime Ball!