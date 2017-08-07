We Finally Know What Sam Smith's Rumoured Comeback Album Title 'TPH-50HR' Means & It's Hella Cute

We're so ready for the return of Sam Smith!

After releasing his debut album 'In The Lonely Hour' to huge critical acclaim, Sam Smith took a bit of a hiatus from the music scene.

Now though, he's all set to make a stunning return and his new album, rumoured to be called 'TPH-50HR', is set to be one of the most eagerly anticipated releases this year.

But what kind of a name is 'TPH-50HR' if that is the real titel? Sounds like the code to our Wifi!

Magical weekend in Bruges with my dad. Boat loads of Pasta & Wine & cheese. One last holiday x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) onJul 30, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

Well the meaning behind it has actually been revealed and once it's been deciphered, it actually makes a lot of sense.

The name means 'The Pink House - 50 Heydon Road' and is a homage to the childhood home he grew up in. See, we told you it made sense!

Speaking to the Daily Star, one source revealed, "Sam has chosen the title as the ultimate tribute to his parents Fred and Kate and sisters who have always supported his dream. They never once tried to dissuade him following his dreams, so it’s a very personal record."

Recording x photographer - @jamesmsbarber A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) onJun 6, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

"They never once tried to dissuade him following his dreams, so it’s a very personal record."

Sam even got a tattoo of the code on his chest, so it's clearly something that is very close to his heart.

With the passion that he has for his childhood home and the passion he always brings in his music, we can guarantee that this sophomore album is gonna be something special!



(Pic: Twitter)

The likes of Timbaland, Clean Bandit and Naughty Boy have all been rumoured to be a part of this new project, so we can't wait to get our first taste of the 2017 Sam Smith.

