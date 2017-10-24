QUIZ: Guess The Sam Smith Song From The First Frame Of Its Music Video & Prove You're His Biggest Fan

If you get 100% you're an ultimate 'Little Sailor'!

He's had hit after hit and his debut album became one of the biggest musical releases in modern history, so it's fair to say Sam Smith is already a bit of a legend.

But whilst we all love the 'Stay With Me' star, we know that there are some people who like to call themselves superfans - so we've devised the ultimate test to see how much you really love Mr Smith.

So prove you're Sam's number one fan by taking our quiz and guessing the Sam Smith song from the first frame of its music video. Good luck getting 100%...seriously!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Daniel Radcliffe auditioned to play Sam Smith in the film about his life...