Sam Smith's FINALLY Returning With New Music, After His Hiatus! Read His Touching Message To Fans Now

1 September 2017, 08:09

Sam Smith Instagram Message

First 'Stay With Me'. Then 'Writing's On The Wall'. Now this?!

Since his hiatus began in early 2016, there's been a Sam Smith-shaped hole in our hearts. But fear not - he's coming back "very very very soon".

We just did an excitable squeal too - don't worry.

The Academy Award-winning singer teased his new music on Instagram, recently, with a lengthy message, firstly thanking his fans for supporting him, and letting him have time off, following the release of his incredible debut solo album, 'In The Lonely Hour'.

 

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) onAug 31, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Sam then went on to say "I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn't gone by when I haven't been looking at all your comments & dreaming of singing with you all again.

"The wait is nearly over. Something is coming very very very soon," continued the 25-year-old 'Latch' singer.

He then ended the message by sending his love to all of those reading it, and mentioned about how he poured his "soul and heart into this record". Needless to say, we're BEYOND excited for it, Sam. Good things come to those who wait - and believe us, we've waited!

Did anyone else know that Jonas Blue used to work in the same bar as Sam Smith?! Us neither.

Jonas Blue Used to Hang Out With Sam Smith

01:22

