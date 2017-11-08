“I Can’t Wait, I’m Really Excited!” Sam Smith’s Buzzing To Perform At The #CapitalJBB!

He’s back and we’re already excited to see what Sam Smith’s got up his sleeve for the Jingle Bell Ball.

He kept us waiting for his comeback, and boy was it a good’un… and fresh off the back of his new music, Sam Smith is coming to perform for you all at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola!

Sam stopped by to tell Roman Kemp how excited he was to be back performing for 16,000 of you on Saturday 9th December when he takes to the stage at London’s O2.

He admitted, “I can’t wait, I’m excited! Really, really excited. Just the collection of music and artists, I just feel like it’s really exciting and it always feels really festive, it’s a celebration of Christmas and I love it.

“And with such a huge line up to choose from, which star is Sam going to go out to watch on the night? He revealed, “I can’t wait to see Dua Lipa, I’m obsessed with her. I think she’s the most amazing creature in the world. I just love her and I love ‘New Rules’. I just want to hug her. I’ll be hanging side of stage for sure for that.”

See you there, Sam!