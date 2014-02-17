Sam Smith Wishes Ed Sheeran Happy Birthday And Praises His "Beautiful" Voice – Audio

17 February 2014, 13:04

Sam Smith BRIT Awards Nominations 2014

The new Vodafone Big Top 40 number one star chats to Capital to deliver a personal message to Ed.

Sam Smith has joined in the well-wishes for Ed Sheeran after learning the 'Lego House' man turns 23 today (17th February).

Sam Smith Wishes Ed Sheeran A Happy Birthday

Speaking Exclusively to Capital's showbiz reporter Kevin Hughes, Sam said a recent tweet from his fellow star filled him with confidence.

"Happy birthday Ed. I was told yesterday that he'd heard my album – which is mad," he explained. "Which is great. He tweeted me and said he was a fan of my next single which was lovely because I get so panicky about singles and stuff.

"I'm really happy that he likes it."

Asked on his opinion of Ed, he added: "I think he's amazing. [He's] absolutely incredible. What he's done is just ridiculous and his voice is so beautiful."

Sam is today celebrating after his debut single 'Money On My Mind' hit the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40 chart yesterday.

He'll also head to this week's BRIT Awards a winner after being named the recipient of the Critics' Choice prize.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Sam Smith Music

See more Sam Smith Music

Sam Smith News

See more Sam Smith News

Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith Collaboration

Ed Sheeran Drops Pretty Subtle Hints That He'd Be Game For A Collab With Sam Smith!

Ed Sheeran

Rich List

Adele’s £35MILLION Richer In 2016… & Find Out Who The Richest Pop Stars Under 30 Are
Sam Smith Tom Daley Dustin Lance Black

Sam Smith Quits Twitter! Singer Taking A Break After Oscars/Dustin Lance Black Controversy

Sam Smith Videos

See more Sam Smith Videos

30 Under 30

Adele, Ed Sheeran & PewDiePie Lead Forbes' '30 Under 30' 2016
Adele Olly Alexander Jess Glynne Brits Nominations

BRIT Awards 2016 Nominations - Adele, Years & Years And Jess Glynne Lead The Pack

BRITs 2017

Sam Smith and Disclosure Saturday Night Live

WATCH: Disclosure Perform Live With Sam Smith And Lorde On Saturday Night Live

Disclosure

Sam Smith Pictures

See more Sam Smith Pictures

Sam Smith Asset

Sam Smith's INSANE Body Transformation: 24 Pics Proving Just How Much He Has Changed
Sam Smith Celebrity Friends

Sam Smith's Celebrity BFFs: Most Popular Man In Showbiz?

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran