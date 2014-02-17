Sam Smith Wishes Ed Sheeran Happy Birthday And Praises His "Beautiful" Voice – Audio

The new Vodafone Big Top 40 number one star chats to Capital to deliver a personal message to Ed.

Sam Smith has joined in the well-wishes for Ed Sheeran after learning the 'Lego House' man turns 23 today (17th February).

Sam Smith Wishes Ed Sheeran A Happy Birthday

Speaking Exclusively to Capital's showbiz reporter Kevin Hughes, Sam said a recent tweet from his fellow star filled him with confidence.

"Happy birthday Ed. I was told yesterday that he'd heard my album – which is mad," he explained. "Which is great. He tweeted me and said he was a fan of my next single which was lovely because I get so panicky about singles and stuff.

"I'm really happy that he likes it."

Asked on his opinion of Ed, he added: "I think he's amazing. [He's] absolutely incredible. What he's done is just ridiculous and his voice is so beautiful."

Sam is today celebrating after his debut single 'Money On My Mind' hit the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40 chart yesterday.

He'll also head to this week's BRIT Awards a winner after being named the recipient of the Critics' Choice prize.