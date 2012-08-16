Sam And The Womp - 'Bom Bom' (Official Video)

The ska-rave band bring the party in the music video to their dance-along single 'Bom Bom'.

Sam and the Womp have released the music video for their much hyped single 'Bom Bom'.

The balkan ska-rave collective, which former back in September 2011, have premiered their party-themed music video for the track ahead of it's official release this month.

The video for 'Bom Bom' sees people dancing in party-inspired outfits like military band costumes and catsuits, whilst dancing and singing along to the band's song.

'Bom Bom' also features a women with blue hair caressing a snake wrapped around her neck, as well as a shirtless bodybuilder lifting weights, while comic book style dialogue boxes pop up throughout the promo.

Sam And The Womp is a collective between founder Sam Ritchie's gypsy dub step band and record producer Aaron Audio.

Sam And The Womp will official release 'Bom Bom' as their new single on 19th August.

