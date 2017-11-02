Saara Aalto Looks Set To Complete Her Dream & Take Part In The Eurovision Song Contest For The UK

2 November 2017, 10:14

Saara Aalto

Well now we surely won't get nul points!

The UK has a strong history with the Eurovision Contest, but in recent years there have been a lack of winners from a country which has produced so many world famous music superstars.

So this year the team behind the UK's entry have tried to recruit X Factor star Saara Aalto to take part in the 2018 competition and represent Britain, in the hope that her talents will be a winning combination!

> 'Are They Going To Shoot Me?' - Matt Terry Was Held At Gunpoint Whilst Filming His Music Video In America

Saara revealed that it's always been a dream of hers to perform on stage at the Eurovision Song Contest but explained that she was torn between representing the UK or her native Finland.

Speaking to The Sun, Saara revealed, "I love Eurovision so I have been searching for the right opportunity to be part of it. It’s just whether I should do it for the UK or Finland or some other country. But the UK is my home now."

“It would be quite fun, Eurovision has always been a dream of mine.”

Saara has previously attempted to represent Finland on two occasions with songs that she'd written herself, but following her success on the X Factor, where she finished as the runner-up to eventual winner Matt Terry, the UK have attempted to snap her up.

Since taking part on the X Factor back in 2016, Saara has been welcomed as a judge on the Finnish version of the show and reportedly has a HUGE announcement coming on 8th November, so make sure you keep your eyes on her this year!

The Eurovision Song Contest is taking place on Saturday 12th May 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal and will see countries from across the continent battle it out to become the winner of the 63rd contest.

France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom are all automatically through to the Grand Final whilst every other country must go through an elimination process to compete on the big stage.

> Download Our Fancy New App To Find Out Just How Saara Gets On!

Whilst you're here, check out Saara's pal Matt Terry and his latest music video for 'Sucker For You'...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Netflix The Lost Sister Stranger Things 2

‘Stranger Things’ Creators Are Forced To Defend Ep 7 Of Season 2 After Fans Tear It To Pieces
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  5. 5
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  7. 7
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  8. 8
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  9. 9
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  10. 10
    Bedroom Floor artwork
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  11. 11
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  12. 12
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  13. 13
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sucker For You artwork
    Sucker For You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  15. 15
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  17. 17
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  18. 18
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin Feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  19. 19
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  20. 20
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez & Marshmello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hurtin' Me artwork
    Hurtin' Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  24. 24
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  25. 25
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  26. 26
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  29. 29
    Ask Flipz artwork
    Ask Flipz
    Krept & Konan feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  30. 30
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  31. 31
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  32. 32
    Young Dumb & Broke artwork
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    Heavy artwork
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  34. 34
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  35. 35
    Cola artwork
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  36. 36
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  38. 38
    Burning artwork
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  39. 39
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  40. 40
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site