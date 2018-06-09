Rudimental – ‘Waiting All Night’ feat Ella Eyre(Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 20:13
Rudimental kicked off their set with a surprise performance from Ella Eyre.
Rudimental are always Ball favourites, and they made their return by kicking off their set with a surprise guest… none other than Ella Eyre!
They teamed up for the brilliant ‘Waiting All Night’ to open their #CapitalSTB set – and they had the 80,000 strong crowd jumping from beginning to end!
They’re an incredible festival band, so it’s no wonder you guys went wild for Rudimental live at Wembley Stadium.
Rudimental – ‘Waiting All Night’ Lyrics
I've been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want
Tell me, tell me that you need me
I’ve been waiting all night for you to,
Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah
I've been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want
Tell me, tell me that you need me
I've been waiting all night for you to,
Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah
Want yeah, want yeah
Want yeah, want yeah
Want, want, want, want, want, want, want, want
I've been waiting all night for you to tell me,
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
I've been waiting all night for you to tell me,
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me, oh
I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want
Tell me, tell me that you need me
I’ve been waiting all night for you to,
Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah
I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want
Tell me, tell me that you need me
I’ve been waiting all night for you to,
Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah
I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me,
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me,
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me, oh
Uh, yeah, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me, oh
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me, oh
