Rudimental – ‘Waiting All Night’ feat Ella Eyre(Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

9 June 2018, 20:13

Rudimental kicked off their set with a surprise performance from Ella Eyre.

Rudimental are always Ball favourites, and they made their return by kicking off their set with a surprise guest… none other than Ella Eyre!

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

They teamed up for the brilliant ‘Waiting All Night’ to open their #CapitalSTB set – and they had the 80,000 strong crowd jumping from beginning to end!

They’re an incredible festival band, so it’s no wonder you guys went wild for Rudimental live at Wembley Stadium.

Rudimental Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • ‘Waiting All Night’ feat Ella Eyre
  • ‘Sun Comes Up’ feat James Arthur
  • ‘Lay It All On Me’
  • ‘Feel The Love’
  • ‘These Days’ feat Jess Glynne

Rudimental Ella Eyre Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental – ‘Waiting All Night’ Lyrics

I've been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want
Tell me, tell me that you need me
I’ve been waiting all night for you to,
Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah
I've been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want
Tell me, tell me that you need me
I've been waiting all night for you to,
Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah
Want yeah, want yeah
Want yeah, want yeah
Want, want, want, want, want, want, want, want

I've been waiting all night for you to tell me,
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
I've been waiting all night for you to tell me,
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me, oh

I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want
Tell me, tell me that you need me
I’ve been waiting all night for you to,
Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah
I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want
Tell me, tell me that you need me
I’ve been waiting all night for you to,
Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah

I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me,
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me,
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me, oh

Uh, yeah, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now
Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me, oh

Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me
Tell me that you need me
Tell me that you want me, oh

> Download Our App For Loads More Summertime Ball News! 

Rudimental at Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone

Rudimental Ella Eyre Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental Turned The #CapitalSTB 2018 Into Their Own Rave With A Blistering Live Set

Rudimental Brain Freeze Summertime Ball 2018

WATCH: Rudimental Suffer The #CapitalSTB Brain Freeze From Hell

Rudimental Ella Eyre Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental – ‘Waiting All Night’ feat Ella Eyre(Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Rudimental Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental – ‘Lay It All On Me’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

More from Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

A to Z Capital Summertime Ball Performances

A-Z: Every Single Performance From Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018

Live Gallery Asset STB 2018

Summertime Ball 2018 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Red Carpet STB 2018

The Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks From This Year's Summertime Ball!