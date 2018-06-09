Rudimental – ‘Waiting All Night’ feat Ella Eyre(Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Rudimental kicked off their set with a surprise performance from Ella Eyre.

Rudimental are always Ball favourites, and they made their return by kicking off their set with a surprise guest… none other than Ella Eyre!

They teamed up for the brilliant ‘Waiting All Night’ to open their #CapitalSTB set – and they had the 80,000 strong crowd jumping from beginning to end!

They’re an incredible festival band, so it’s no wonder you guys went wild for Rudimental live at Wembley Stadium.

Rudimental Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Waiting All Night’ feat Ella Eyre

‘Sun Comes Up’ feat James Arthur

‘Lay It All On Me’

‘Feel The Love’

‘These Days’ feat Jess Glynne

Rudimental – ‘Waiting All Night’ Lyrics

I've been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want

Tell me, tell me that you need me

I’ve been waiting all night for you to,

Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah

I've been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want

Tell me, tell me that you need me

I've been waiting all night for you to,

Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah

Want yeah, want yeah

Want yeah, want yeah

Want, want, want, want, want, want, want, want

I've been waiting all night for you to tell me,

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

I've been waiting all night for you to tell me,

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me, oh

I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want

Tell me, tell me that you need me

I’ve been waiting all night for you to,

Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah

I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me what you want

Tell me, tell me that you need me

I’ve been waiting all night for you to,

Oh, oh, tell me what you want yeah

I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me,

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

I’ve been waiting all night for you to tell me,

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me, oh

Uh, yeah, tell me right now

Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me, tell me right now

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me, oh

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me

Tell me that you need me

Tell me that you want me, oh

