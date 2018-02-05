WATCH: Rudimental And Jess Glynne Try To Introduce Their Song. They Fail. Hard.

Maybe just stick to making music, guys?

Between them, Rudimental and Jess Glynne have produced more incredible bangers than we've changed our pants. (And believe us when we say we change our pants a lot. At least once every day, tbf.)

So you'd have thought that the five of them would have nailed promoting their singles. You'd have thought, wouldn't you?

Jess joined Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden, DJ Locksmith and Piers Agget to pay Roman Kemp a little visit, fresh off of releasing their The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 chart topper, 'These Days'.

See - that wasn't so hard to introduce, was it? Just try telling the guys who had to take several attempts to introduce it; we actually think we saw Roman Kemp age during the time it took them.

What have we learned from this? A) 'These Days' is an absolute certified anthem. B) Never get five people to try and introduce one song; no matter how much it cracks you up.

