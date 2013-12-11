Rudimental Feat. Emeli Sande - 'Free' (Official Video)

Music Video

Real-life extreme sports athlete Jokke Sommer stars in the group's latest video.

Rudimental decided to team-up with real life wing suit flier and extreme sports athlete Jokke Sommer for the music video to their single 'Free'.



The track is a team-up with BRIT Award winning star Emeli Sande and is taken from their Mercury Prize nominated album 'Home'.

Jokke can be seen gliding through the air around the Eiger mountain in the Alps during the video.

The video was directed by Stu Thomson and required no post-production for the stunts, ash Sommer was displaying his real ability on film.

The song followed on from previous releases such as 'Right Here', 'Waiting All Night' and 'Feel The Love'.

