Rudimental feat Jess Glynne – ‘These Days’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

9 June 2018, 20:52
Bringing one of 2018’s biggest chart-topping hits to the #CapitalSTB, Rudimental showed everyone just to you turn a stadium into a giant rave.
It spent weeks and weeks at the summit of the Official Vodafone Big Top 40 and after this mind-blowingly brilliant performance it’s easy to see why!
The drum & bass-loving fourpiece were joined on stage by their pal and collaborator Jess Glynne, who provided the stunning vocals we know and love her for.
When you bring together two chart topping acts and have them collaborate live on tsga efor one of the year’s biggest and best songs, what more could you ask for? That’s the power of the #CapitalSTB.
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Don’t you worry – you can catch up with Rudimental & Jess Glynne’s awesome performance by watching the video above.
Rudimental – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
Rudimental ‘These Days feat Jess Glynne’ Lyrics
I know you moved onto someone new
Hope life is beautiful
You were the light for me to find my truth
I just wanna say, thank you
Leaving to find my soul
Told her I had to go
And I know it ain't pretty
When our hearts get broke
Too young to feel this old
Watching us both turn cold
Oh, I know it ain't pretty
When two hearts get broke
Yeah, I know it ain't pretty
When two hearts get broke
I hope someday
We'll sit down together
And laugh with each other
About these days, these days
All our troubles
We'll lay to rest
And we'll wish we could come back to these days, these days
These days, these days
These days, these days
Three years of ups and downs
Nothing to show for it now
And I know it ain't pretty when the fire burns out
Calling me when I'm drunk, remind me of what I've done
And I know it ain't pretty when you're trying to move on, yeah
I hope someday
We'll sit down together
And laugh with each other
About these days, these days
All our troubles
We'll lay to rest
And we'll wish we could come back to these days, these days
Oh I know, I know
Oh I know, I know
Oh I know, I know
These days, these days
Oh I know, I know
Oh I know, I know
Oh I know, I know
To these days, these days
Cigarettes in the ash tray
Reminiscing on those past days
I thought you’d end up with my last name
But that changed
And I travelled around the world
Think where you living at now?
I heard you moved to Oxford
Got an apartment and settled down
And every once in a while
I start texting
Write a paragraph
But then I delete the message
Think 'bout you like a past time
I could cry you a river
Get you baptised or
I wasn't ready to act right
Used to always think I'd get you back, right
They say that things fall apart (yeah)
We were gonna move to Brooklyn
You were gonna study Art (oh no, oh)
Love is just a tool
To remind us who we are
And that we are not alone
When we're walking in the dark
I hope someday
We'll sit down together
And laugh with each other
About these days, these days
All our troubles
We'll lay to rest
And we'll wish we could come back to these days, these days
We'll wish we could come back to these days, these days (these days, these days, these days)