Rudimental feat Jess Glynne – ‘These Days’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Bringing one of 2018’s biggest chart-topping hits to the #CapitalSTB, Rudimental showed everyone just to you turn a stadium into a giant rave.

It spent weeks and weeks at the summit of the Official Vodafone Big Top 40 and after this mind-blowingly brilliant performance it’s easy to see why!

The drum & bass-loving fourpiece were joined on stage by their pal and collaborator Jess Glynne, who provided the stunning vocals we know and love her for.

When you bring together two chart topping acts and have them collaborate live on tsga efor one of the year’s biggest and best songs, what more could you ask for? That’s the power of the #CapitalSTB.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Don’t you worry – you can catch up with Rudimental & Jess Glynne’s awesome performance by watching the video above.

Rudimental – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Waiting All Night feat Ella Eyre

Sun Comes Up with James Arthur

Lay It All On Me

Feel The Love

These Days with Jess Glynne

Rudimental ‘These Days feat Jess Glynne’ Lyrics

I know you moved onto someone new

Hope life is beautiful

You were the light for me to find my truth

I just wanna say, thank you

Leaving to find my soul

Told her I had to go

And I know it ain't pretty

When our hearts get broke

Too young to feel this old

Watching us both turn cold

Oh, I know it ain't pretty

When two hearts get broke

Yeah, I know it ain't pretty

When two hearts get broke

I hope someday

We'll sit down together

And laugh with each other

About these days, these days

All our troubles

We'll lay to rest

And we'll wish we could come back to these days, these days

These days, these days

These days, these days

Three years of ups and downs

Nothing to show for it now

And I know it ain't pretty when the fire burns out

Calling me when I'm drunk, remind me of what I've done

And I know it ain't pretty when you're trying to move on, yeah

I hope someday

We'll sit down together

And laugh with each other

About these days, these days

All our troubles

We'll lay to rest

And we'll wish we could come back to these days, these days

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

These days, these days

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

Oh I know, I know

To these days, these days

Cigarettes in the ash tray

Reminiscing on those past days

I thought you’d end up with my last name

But that changed

And I travelled around the world

Think where you living at now?

I heard you moved to Oxford

Got an apartment and settled down

And every once in a while

I start texting

Write a paragraph

But then I delete the message

Think 'bout you like a past time

I could cry you a river

Get you baptised or

I wasn't ready to act right

Used to always think I'd get you back, right

They say that things fall apart (yeah)

We were gonna move to Brooklyn

You were gonna study Art (oh no, oh)

Love is just a tool

To remind us who we are

And that we are not alone

When we're walking in the dark

I hope someday

We'll sit down together

And laugh with each other

About these days, these days

All our troubles

We'll lay to rest

And we'll wish we could come back to these days, these days

We'll wish we could come back to these days, these days (these days, these days, these days)