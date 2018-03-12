Rudimental Are Bringing Their Epic Live Show To Alexandra Palace - Get Your Tickets Now!

They've dominated the charts in 2018 and now the mighty Rudimental are bringing their much-hyped live show to London's iconic Alexandra Palace!

Having literally owned the number one spot on the Vodafone Big Top 40 for 5 weeks in a row already this year, it's fair to say Rudimental are serious hot property in the music industry right now.

So who wouldn't want to see this immensely talented four piece live then? Well now you can because the guys are heading to London's Alexandra Palace on 27th Ocotber 2018 for a night of musical delight and YOU can be there!

Tickets for this one off event are sure to go quick - so make sure you get involved sharpish, because this isn't a show you'll wanna miss.

Rudimental's latest single 'These Days' featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen has become the soundtyrack to the year already, but it's far from the group's only smash hit.

They've previously topped the charts with upbeat anthems like 'Waiting All Night' and 'Feel The Love', whilst their collabs with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie and James Arthur have won them plenty of fans too.

So don't miss out on the opportunity to see one of the most exciting British collectives around showcase their stunning sounds in one of the most magical venues in London.

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when the lads tried to introduce 'These Days' live on air alongside Jess Glynne recently...