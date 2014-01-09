BRIT Awards 2014: Rudimental Lead 'Best British Album' Nominations List

The likes of Disclosure, Arctic Monkeys and Bastille are also in the running for the prestigious award.

Rudimental and Disclosure have been honoured for their huge success over the past year with a nomination each for Mastercard British Album Of The Year for the BRIT Awards 2014.

In the list of nominations revealed earlier today (9th January) it was confirmed that both acts have been included in the category alongside acts like Bastille, Arctic Monkey and the legendary David Bowie.

Disclosure have achieved critical and commercial success from their debut record 'Settle', which boasts hits like 'White Noise' and 'F For You', while Rudimental have similarly received acclaim for their album 'Home'.

Check out the full list of nominees for Mastercard Album Of The Year below:

Rudimental - 'Home'

Disclosure - 'Settle'

Arctic Monkeys - 'AM'

Bastille - 'Bad Blood'

David Bowie - 'The Next Day'

