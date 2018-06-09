Rudimental – ‘Lay It All On Me’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 20:37
These guys are the ultimate live performers!
Rudimental proved exactly why they’re completely unmissable live performers with their HUGE Summertime Ball set!
Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream
From special guests to hit after hit, Rudimental definitely know how to get the crowds dancing – and that you certainly were!
What better way to get in the mood for summer than with a performance like this? We won’t blame you if you have ‘Lay It All On Me’ on repeat after this.
Rudimental – ‘Lay It All On Me’ Lyrics
All alone as you look through the door
Nothing left to see
If it hurts and you can't take no more
Lay it all on me
No you don't have to keep it on a locking key
'Cause I will never let you down
And if you can't escape all your uncertainties
Baby I can show you how
Let my love in, let my love in
Lay your heart on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me
You can lay it all on me
(Lay it all on me)
You can lay it all on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me
If you're scared when you're out on your own
Just remember me
'Cause I won't let you go, let alone
Lay it all on me
No you don't have to keep it on a locking key
'Cause I will never let you down
And if you can't escape all your uncertainties
Baby I can show you how
Let my love in, let my love in
Lay your heart on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me
You can lay it all on me
(Lay it all on me)
You can lay it all on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me
So if you're hurting babe
Just let your heart be free
You got a friend in me
I'll be your shoulder at anytime you need
Baby I believe
So if you're hurting babe
Just let you're heart be free
You got a friend in me
I'll be your shoulder at anytime you need
Baby I believe
You can lay it all on me
Let my love in, let my love in
Lay your heart on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me (Lay it all on me)
Lay it all on me (Lay it all on me)
Lay it all on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me (Lay it all on me)
Lay it all, lay it all on me
Lay it all (Lay it all on me)
Lay it all, lay it all on me
Lay it all on me
Lay it all, lay it all on me
Lay it all on me
Lay it all, lay it all on me
Lay it all on me
