Rudimental – ‘Lay It All On Me’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

These guys are the ultimate live performers!

Rudimental proved exactly why they’re completely unmissable live performers with their HUGE Summertime Ball set!

From special guests to hit after hit, Rudimental definitely know how to get the crowds dancing – and that you certainly were!

What better way to get in the mood for summer than with a performance like this? We won’t blame you if you have ‘Lay It All On Me’ on repeat after this.

Rudimental Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Waiting All Night’ feat Ella Eyre

‘Sun Comes Up’ feat James Arthur

‘Lay It All On Me’

‘Feel The Love’

‘These Days’ feat Jess Glynne

Rudimental – ‘Lay It All On Me’ Lyrics

All alone as you look through the door

Nothing left to see

If it hurts and you can't take no more

Lay it all on me

No you don't have to keep it on a locking key

'Cause I will never let you down

And if you can't escape all your uncertainties

Baby I can show you how

Let my love in, let my love in

Lay your heart on me

If you're hurting, if you're hurting

Lay it all on me

You can lay it all on me

(Lay it all on me)

You can lay it all on me

If you're hurting, if you're hurting

Lay it all on me

If you're scared when you're out on your own

Just remember me

'Cause I won't let you go, let alone

Lay it all on me

No you don't have to keep it on a locking key

'Cause I will never let you down

And if you can't escape all your uncertainties

Baby I can show you how

Let my love in, let my love in

Lay your heart on me

If you're hurting, if you're hurting

Lay it all on me

You can lay it all on me

(Lay it all on me)

You can lay it all on me

If you're hurting, if you're hurting

Lay it all on me

So if you're hurting babe

Just let your heart be free

You got a friend in me

I'll be your shoulder at anytime you need

Baby I believe

So if you're hurting babe

Just let you're heart be free

You got a friend in me

I'll be your shoulder at anytime you need

Baby I believe

You can lay it all on me

Let my love in, let my love in

Lay your heart on me

If you're hurting, if you're hurting

Lay it all on me (Lay it all on me)

Lay it all on me (Lay it all on me)

Lay it all on me

If you're hurting, if you're hurting

Lay it all on me (Lay it all on me)

Lay it all, lay it all on me

Lay it all (Lay it all on me)

Lay it all, lay it all on me

Lay it all on me

Lay it all, lay it all on me

Lay it all on me

Lay it all, lay it all on me

Lay it all on me

