Rudimental – ‘Lay It All On Me’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

9 June 2018, 20:37

These guys are the ultimate live performers!

Rudimental proved exactly why they’re completely unmissable live performers with their HUGE Summertime Ball set!

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream 

From special guests to hit after hit, Rudimental definitely know how to get the crowds dancing – and that you certainly were!

What better way to get in the mood for summer than with a performance like this? We won’t blame you if you have ‘Lay It All On Me’ on repeat after this.

Rudimental Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • ‘Waiting All Night’ feat Ella Eyre
  • ‘Sun Comes Up’ feat James Arthur
  • ‘Lay It All On Me’
  • ‘Feel The Love’
  • ‘These Days’ feat Jess Glynne

Rudimental Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental – ‘Lay It All On Me’ Lyrics

All alone as you look through the door
Nothing left to see
If it hurts and you can't take no more
Lay it all on me

No you don't have to keep it on a locking key
'Cause I will never let you down
And if you can't escape all your uncertainties
Baby I can show you how

Let my love in, let my love in
Lay your heart on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me
You can lay it all on me
(Lay it all on me)
You can lay it all on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me

If you're scared when you're out on your own
Just remember me
'Cause I won't let you go, let alone
Lay it all on me

No you don't have to keep it on a locking key
'Cause I will never let you down
And if you can't escape all your uncertainties
Baby I can show you how

Let my love in, let my love in
Lay your heart on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me
You can lay it all on me
(Lay it all on me)
You can lay it all on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me

So if you're hurting babe
Just let your heart be free
You got a friend in me
I'll be your shoulder at anytime you need
Baby I believe
So if you're hurting babe
Just let you're heart be free
You got a friend in me
I'll be your shoulder at anytime you need
Baby I believe
You can lay it all on me

Let my love in, let my love in
Lay your heart on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me (Lay it all on me)
Lay it all on me (Lay it all on me)
Lay it all on me
If you're hurting, if you're hurting
Lay it all on me (Lay it all on me)
Lay it all, lay it all on me
Lay it all (Lay it all on me)
Lay it all, lay it all on me
Lay it all on me
Lay it all, lay it all on me
Lay it all on me
Lay it all, lay it all on me
Lay it all on me

> Download Our App For Loads More Summertime Ball News! 

Rudimental at Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone

Rudimental Ella Eyre Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental Turned The #CapitalSTB 2018 Into Their Own Rave With A Blistering Live Set

Rudimental Brain Freeze Summertime Ball 2018

WATCH: Rudimental Suffer The #CapitalSTB Brain Freeze From Hell

Rudimental Ella Eyre Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental – ‘Waiting All Night’ feat Ella Eyre(Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Rudimental Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental – ‘Lay It All On Me’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

More from Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

A to Z Capital Summertime Ball Performances

A-Z: Every Single Performance From Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018

Live Gallery Asset STB 2018

Summertime Ball 2018 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Red Carpet STB 2018

The Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks From This Year's Summertime Ball!