Rudimental – ‘Feel The Love’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

9 June 2018, 20:46

Not many groups can turn Wembley Stadium into an absolute rave, but Rudimental sure did when they dropped their instant classic ‘Feel The Love’ at the #CapitalSTB.

Taken from their debut album, which was released back in 2012, Rudimental’s undeniable anthem ‘Feel The Love’ is a piece of electronic music magic.

Making sure every single member of the #CapitalSTB crowd were having the best time ever, the four-piece created a vibrant atmosphere and amped the place right up.

Bounding about the stage, Piers Agget, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and DJ Locksmith blasted through this party-starter like the absolute pros they are – what a bunch of legends!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Rudimental’s superb performance by watching the video above.

Rudimental – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • Waiting All Night feat Ella Eyre
  • Sun Comes Up with James Arthur
  • Lay It All On Me
  • Feel The Love
  • These Days with Jess Glynne

Rudimental Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental ‘Feel The Love’ Lyrics

You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah

You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah-ah-ah

You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah

You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah

You know I said it's true
You know I said
You know I said it's true
You know I said

You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah

You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah-ah-ah

Come, come, come, come
You know, you know, you know

Come, come, come, come
You know, you know, you know

I gotta tell you
I gotta tell you (tell you)
I gotta tell you (tell you)

I gotta tell you (tell you)
Tell you (tell you)

, so true
(You know I can feel it too)
I can feel it now, I can feel it now

, so true
(You know I can feel it too)
(I can feel it now) I can feel it now

You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah

You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah

I can feel it
I can feel it
I can feel it
Can you feel it oh too

Too uh
Too uh
Oh-oh oh-oh

