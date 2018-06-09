Rudimental – ‘Feel The Love’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 20:46
Not many groups can turn Wembley Stadium into an absolute rave, but Rudimental sure did when they dropped their instant classic ‘Feel The Love’ at the #CapitalSTB.
Taken from their debut album, which was released back in 2012, Rudimental’s undeniable anthem ‘Feel The Love’ is a piece of electronic music magic.
Making sure every single member of the #CapitalSTB crowd were having the best time ever, the four-piece created a vibrant atmosphere and amped the place right up.
Bounding about the stage, Piers Agget, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and DJ Locksmith blasted through this party-starter like the absolute pros they are – what a bunch of legends!
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Rudimental’s superb performance by watching the video above.
Rudimental – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
Rudimental ‘Feel The Love’ Lyrics
You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah
You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah-ah-ah
You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah
You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah
You know I said it's true
You know I said
You know I said it's true
You know I said
You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah
You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah-ah-ah
Come, come, come, come
You know, you know, you know
Come, come, come, come
You know, you know, you know
I gotta tell you
I gotta tell you (tell you)
I gotta tell you (tell you)
I gotta tell you (tell you)
Tell you (tell you)
, so true
(You know I can feel it too)
I can feel it now, I can feel it now
, so true
(You know I can feel it too)
(I can feel it now) I can feel it now
You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah
You know I said it's true
I can feel the love
Can you feel it too
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it ah-ah
I can feel it
I can feel it
I can feel it
Can you feel it oh too
Too uh
Too uh
Oh-oh oh-oh