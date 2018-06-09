Rudimental – ‘Feel The Love’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Not many groups can turn Wembley Stadium into an absolute rave, but Rudimental sure did when they dropped their instant classic ‘Feel The Love’ at the #CapitalSTB.

Taken from their debut album, which was released back in 2012, Rudimental’s undeniable anthem ‘Feel The Love’ is a piece of electronic music magic.

Making sure every single member of the #CapitalSTB crowd were having the best time ever, the four-piece created a vibrant atmosphere and amped the place right up.

Bounding about the stage, Piers Agget, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and DJ Locksmith blasted through this party-starter like the absolute pros they are – what a bunch of legends!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Rudimental’s superb performance by watching the video above.

Rudimental – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Waiting All Night feat Ella Eyre

Sun Comes Up with James Arthur

Lay It All On Me

Feel The Love

These Days with Jess Glynne

Rudimental ‘Feel The Love’ Lyrics

You know I said it's true

I can feel the love

Can you feel it too

I can feel it ah-ah

I can feel it ah-ah

You know I said it's true

I can feel the love

Can you feel it too

I can feel it ah-ah

I can feel it ah-ah-ah-ah

You know I said it's true

I can feel the love

Can you feel it too

I can feel it ah-ah

I can feel it ah-ah

You know I said it's true

I can feel the love

Can you feel it too

I can feel it ah-ah

I can feel it ah-ah

You know I said it's true

You know I said

You know I said it's true

You know I said

You know I said it's true

I can feel the love

Can you feel it too

I can feel it ah-ah

I can feel it ah-ah

You know I said it's true

I can feel the love

Can you feel it too

I can feel it ah-ah

I can feel it ah-ah-ah-ah

Come, come, come, come

You know, you know, you know

Come, come, come, come

You know, you know, you know

I gotta tell you

I gotta tell you (tell you)

I gotta tell you (tell you)

I gotta tell you (tell you)

Tell you (tell you)

, so true

(You know I can feel it too)

I can feel it now, I can feel it now

, so true

(You know I can feel it too)

(I can feel it now) I can feel it now

You know I said it's true

I can feel the love

Can you feel it too

I can feel it ah-ah

I can feel it ah-ah

You know I said it's true

I can feel the love

Can you feel it too

I can feel it ah-ah

I can feel it ah-ah

I can feel it

I can feel it

I can feel it

Can you feel it oh too

Too uh

Too uh

Oh-oh oh-oh