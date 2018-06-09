WATCH: Rudimental Suffer The #CapitalSTB Brain Freeze From Hell

9 June 2018, 14:30

We thought we'd cool the lads down before their set... But it was a BIG mistake.

Rudimental do a pretty big set. Just wait until you catch a glimpse of their #CapitalSTB performance. So it only seemed fair that we give the boys a nice refreshing treat before they performed at Wembley.

We thought wrong.

> WATCH: Rudimental And Jess Glynne Try To Introduce Their Song. They Fail. Hard.

DJ Locksmith, Amir, Kesi and Piers popped by to chat to Roman Kemp about their huge performance, right before they sang the likes of 'These Days', but Roman couldn't let them off easily...

Rudimental Roman Kemp Summertime Ball 2018

He challenged the four lads to eat an ice lolly eat in record time, in a feature he liked to call "Freeze Days". (Ro writes the title first, and comes up with the content after.)

We'd like to apologise to any severe brain freezes we may have inflicted on the boys.

> Are You Hyped To See Rudimental At The #CapitalSTB? Grab Our App To Catch Their Performance!

We also found out, recently, that Locksmith had filmed a few roles in a couple of movies, so it only seemed fair that we got the gang to recreate one of cinema's greatest moments - the first time we saw dinosaurs in 'Jurassic Park'. We'll get cracking on our Oscar-acceptance speech now.

Rudimental at Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone

Rudimental Ella Eyre Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental Turned The #CapitalSTB 2018 Into Their Own Rave With A Blistering Live Set

Rudimental Brain Freeze Summertime Ball 2018

WATCH: Rudimental Suffer The #CapitalSTB Brain Freeze From Hell

Rudimental Ella Eyre Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental – ‘Waiting All Night’ feat Ella Eyre(Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Rudimental Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rudimental – ‘Lay It All On Me’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

More from Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

A to Z Capital Summertime Ball Performances

A-Z: Every Single Performance From Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018

Live Gallery Asset STB 2018

Summertime Ball 2018 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Red Carpet STB 2018

The Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks From This Year's Summertime Ball!