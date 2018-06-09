WATCH: Rudimental Suffer The #CapitalSTB Brain Freeze From Hell

We thought we'd cool the lads down before their set... But it was a BIG mistake.

Rudimental do a pretty big set. Just wait until you catch a glimpse of their #CapitalSTB performance. So it only seemed fair that we give the boys a nice refreshing treat before they performed at Wembley.

We thought wrong.

DJ Locksmith, Amir, Kesi and Piers popped by to chat to Roman Kemp about their huge performance, right before they sang the likes of 'These Days', but Roman couldn't let them off easily...

He challenged the four lads to eat an ice lolly eat in record time, in a feature he liked to call "Freeze Days". (Ro writes the title first, and comes up with the content after.)

We'd like to apologise to any severe brain freezes we may have inflicted on the boys.

We also found out, recently, that Locksmith had filmed a few roles in a couple of movies, so it only seemed fair that we got the gang to recreate one of cinema's greatest moments - the first time we saw dinosaurs in 'Jurassic Park'. We'll get cracking on our Oscar-acceptance speech now.