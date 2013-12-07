Rizzle Kicks At The Jingle Bell Ball 2013: "We Might Cartwheel On Stage" - Video

7 December 2013, 18:43

Rizzle Kicks backstage Jingle Bell Ball

Check out the Rizzle Kicks boys chatting to Capital before they head out on that O2 Arena stage.

Rizzle Kicks stopped by just hours before their performance at the Capital FM Jingle BEll Ball 2013 to chat all about their performance tonight (7th December) at the O2 Arena.

 

"We wanted to make a modern christmas classic," Jordan Stephens revealed, when asked about their recent Christmas music video 'Happy That You're Here'.

The 'Mama Do The Hump' duo also revealed how good they've been this year, with Christmas fast approaching.

The Jingle Bell Ball 2013 first night will also see performances from artists like Olly Murs, Ellie Goulding, Union J, Tinie Tempah and Katy Perry.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

