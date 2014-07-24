Rixton Are Heading Out On The Road... With A NEW UK Tour This Autumn

24 July 2014, 10:17

rixton

Find out ALL the dates on Rixton's newly announced tour right here.

The Rixton boys have some BIG news to share… they're hitting the road!

The UK four-piece have announced their BIGGEST headline tour of the UK for autumn this year, after FIRST teasing the tour's reveal on Capital last month.

The boys kick off a 13-city tour of the country in October starting in Oxford, fresh from hitting number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 with their breakthrough single 'Me And My Broken Heart'.

Pre-sale tickets are available now with general tickets being released on general sale starting from Saturday 26th July.

Rixton confirm UK tour plans for 2014...

Check out the FULL dates for Rixton's newly announced tour below:

  • 22nd October - Oxford (O2 Academy2)
  • 23rd October - Birmingham (O2 Academy2)
  • 24th October - Leicester (O2 Academy2)
  • 26th October - Manchester (Academy2)
  • 28th October - Nottingham (Rescue Rooms)
  • 29th October - Leeds (Cockpit 1)
  • 30th October - Newcastle (O2 Academy 2)
  • 31st October - Glasgow (Oran Mor)
  • 2nd November - Sheffield (O2 Academy2)
  • 3rd November  - London (Koko)
  • 4th November - Southampton (Brook)
  • 6th November - Brighton (Concorde2)
  • 7th November - Cardiff (CF10)

Relive Rixton's Summertime Ball 2014 performance of 'Me And My Broken Heart' below:

Rixton - 'Me and My And My Broken Heart'

Live At The Summertime Ball 2014

03:47

Plus check out the official music video for the band's breakthrough hit below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Rixton Music

See more Rixton Music

Rixton News

See more Rixton News

Jake Roche

Jake Roche Moves On Quickly From Ex Jesy Nelson With This 'The Voice' Contestant
Jake Roche Jesy Nelson

LISTEN: Is Rixton’s New Song About Jake Roche’s Break Up With Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson?!
Little Mix angry

WATCH: Little Mix Did NOT React Well To Being Asked About Jesy & Jake’s Relationship

Little Mix

Rixton Videos

See more Rixton Videos

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Jake Roche Instagram

Guys, You Can Relax – It Looks Like Jesy Nelson & Jake Roche Are Very Much Still Together!

Little Mix

Little Mix Max Interview September 2015

WATCH: Little Mix's Jesy Nelson On Wedding Plans... And Her Bridesmaids For The Big Day!

Little Mix

Rixton Fusion Festival Backstage

WATCH: Rixton, Gorgon City And More Take On The High Striker – Who’s The Strongest?!

Rixton Pictures

See more Rixton Pictures

Jake Roche Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson & Jake Roche's Wedding: The Couple's Love Story So Far...
Fashion Face Off: Rixton V. The Vamps

Fashion Face Off: Rixton Vs The Vamps

The Vamps

Jake Roche and Jesy Nelson

Rixton Instagram: 18 Reasons The Boys Would Make The BEST Boyfriends!