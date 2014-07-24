Rixton Are Heading Out On The Road... With A NEW UK Tour This Autumn

Find out ALL the dates on Rixton's newly announced tour right here.

The Rixton boys have some BIG news to share… they're hitting the road!

The UK four-piece have announced their BIGGEST headline tour of the UK for autumn this year, after FIRST teasing the tour's reveal on Capital last month.

The boys kick off a 13-city tour of the country in October starting in Oxford, fresh from hitting number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 with their breakthrough single 'Me And My Broken Heart'.

Pre-sale tickets are available now with general tickets being released on general sale starting from Saturday 26th July.

Rixton confirm UK tour plans for 2014...

Check out the FULL dates for Rixton's newly announced tour below:

22nd October - Oxford (O2 Academy2)

23rd October - Birmingham (O2 Academy2)

24th October - Leicester (O2 Academy2)

26th October - Manchester (Academy2)

28th October - Nottingham (Rescue Rooms)

29th October - Leeds (Cockpit 1)

30th October - Newcastle (O2 Academy 2)

31st October - Glasgow (Oran Mor)

2nd November - Sheffield (O2 Academy2)

3rd November - London (Koko)

4th November - Southampton (Brook)

6th November - Brighton (Concorde2)

7th November - Cardiff (CF10)

Relive Rixton's Summertime Ball 2014 performance of 'Me And My Broken Heart' below:

Rixton - 'Me and My And My Broken Heart' Live At The Summertime Ball 2014 03:47

Plus check out the official music video for the band's breakthrough hit below:

