Rixton Are Heading Out On The Road... With A NEW UK Tour This Autumn

Now Playing
Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag N Bone Man Download 'Human (Rudimental Remix)' on iTunes
24 July 2014, 10:17
Find out ALL the dates on Rixton's newly announced tour right here.
The Rixton boys have some BIG news to share… they're hitting the road!
The UK four-piece have announced their BIGGEST headline tour of the UK for autumn this year, after FIRST teasing the tour's reveal on Capital last month.
The boys kick off a 13-city tour of the country in October starting in Oxford, fresh from hitting number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 with their breakthrough single 'Me And My Broken Heart'.
Pre-sale tickets are available now with general tickets being released on general sale starting from Saturday 26th July.
Rixton confirm UK tour plans for 2014...
Check out the FULL dates for Rixton's newly announced tour below:
Relive Rixton's Summertime Ball 2014 performance of 'Me And My Broken Heart' below:
Rixton - 'Me and My And My Broken Heart'
Live At The Summertime Ball 2014
03:47
Plus check out the official music video for the band's breakthrough hit below:
[[ This video has been removed ]]