Rixton's FINAL 'My Life On Screen' Video Diary Arrives... And Will Smith's In It Too!

19 June 2014, 08:00

The group open up on meeting their idols in their final 'My Life On Screen' video diary.

Being signed by Scooter? Meeting Will Smith? Hanging out with DRAKE? It's ALL been happening for Rixton.

The boys have now unveiled the third and FINAL part of their video diary series 'My Life On Screen' exclusively on Capital, which you can watch above.

Rixton - made up of Jake Roche, Charley Bagnall, Lewi Morgan and Danny Wilkin - open up on being signed by Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun as well as hearing their debut single on-air for the first time.

The four-piece also chat about some of the INCREDIBLE celebrity icons they've met over the past few months, as well as revealing some hilarious new footage for fans.

It's JUST been announced this week that all you Capital fans will be able to get the live Rixton experience this weekend when they play the Summertime Ball 2014 Vodafone.

And after that… the boys launch their debut single 'Me And My Broken Heart' on 13th July, so mark those calendars!

Relive the first TWO episodes of 'My Life On Screen' right here:

> Rixton Reveal Their First EVER Band Pictures And Early Rehearsals.

> Rixton Reveal Hilarious Childhood Memories In Video Diary

The Countdown To The #CapitalSTB Is ON!

