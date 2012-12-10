Rita Ora – 'Radioactive' (Official Video)

10 December 2012, 15:07

Watch the latest promo from the singer's debut album 'ORA' right now on Capital.

Rita Ora has unveiled the futuristic music video to her new single 'Radioactive'.

The 'Hot Right Now' star can be seen in a world of spaceships, gas masks and holograms during the promo.

The singer also wears an array of colourful and space-age outfits during the video, and at one point, has her face attached to a robotic headpiece.

The track follows on from the release of her hit 'Shine Ya Light' and is taken from her debut album 'ORA'.

Rita's song is followed by a tour announcement of the same name, which sees the singer heading out across the UK in early 2013.

Check out the new video for Rita Ora's latest single 'Radioactive' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

