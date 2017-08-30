WATCH: Ed Sheeran & Rita Ora Join Forces To Sing A Stunning Acoustic Version Of 'Your Song'

Rita Ora & Ed Sheeran Sing 'Your Song' Just. Perfect. 03:25

We needed this today.

Rita Ora's 2017 smash, co-written by the ginger-haired maestro has just been given the acoustic treatment and we're SO here for it.

When it comes to stripped-back tunes, we all know Ed Sheeran is THE man to deliver the goods. Plus, Rita Ora's incredible vocals and you're pretty much in pop-dreamland.

PIC: PA

The video was filmed backstage at the world famous The Staples Center in L.A where Ed is currently playing a string of sold out gigs.

MORE of this please Rita okay?!

