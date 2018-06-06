Rita Ora - 'Girls' ft. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX

The 'Girls' video lives up to its name- with two of the singers even sharing a kiss!

The seriously cool music video for 'Girls' by Rita Ora, featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX has finally dropped and you can peek the whole thing right now, including Rita and Cardi's rather steamy kiss!

The video- quite rightly- is filled with girls, as Rita lies in a leafy warehouse surrounded by ladies wearing wigs very similar to her own hair, whilst Charli plays around in a swimming pool and Bebe- well, she just wants to kiss herself (we don't blame her).

