Rihanna – 'What Now' (Official Video)

15 November 2013, 14:39

Rihanna - 'What Now' Video

The Bajan star unveils the promo to her latest track from seventh studio album 'Unapologetic'.

Rihanna has released the official music video for 'What Now' - her latest single release from seventh studio album 'Unapologetic'.

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Rihanna - What Now on MUZU.TV.

The track follows on from the recent raunchiness of 'Pour It Up' and sees the singer taking part in some exorcism style dance routines.

The video also sees several clips of animals and insects flash upon the screen as she runs through the middle-eight of the track.

Speaking ahead of the premiere, Rihanna told fans to expect something "eerie" and "creepy" for her latest release.

Rihanna's single 'What Now' is available to download right now as is her latest album 'Unapologetic'.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Rihanna Music

See more Rihanna Music

Rihanna News

See more Rihanna News

Rihanna on the Fenty x Puma runway

Rihanna's Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Lit Her New Clothing Range Is
Rihanna 1980s cover

This '80s Version Of Rihanna & Calvin's 'This Is What You Came For' Is Almost Better Than The Original!
Rihanna Drake Jennifer Lopez

Drake's Got A New Girlfriend... And Rihanna's NOT Happy! #Unfollow

Drake

Rihanna Videos

See more Rihanna Videos

Rihanna & Bey Instagram

Rihanna Sparks Rumours Of A Feud With Beyoncé After Liking This Fans Instagram Rant
Rihanna

Fans Think Rihanna's Befriended A Homeless Woman & If It's True, She's Our Favourite Person Ever
Rihanna In Valerian

Rihanna's Character In 'Valerian' Has FINALLY Been Unveiled & She Looks HOT AF!

Rihanna Pictures

See more Rihanna Pictures

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed
Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!